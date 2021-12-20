How Did Carlos Marin Die? Il Divo Star Dies from Covid after Slipping into Coma Despite Being Fully Vaccinated

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from Covid aged 53, his bandmates announced on Sunday. The the baritone member of international pop-opera fusion vocal quartet had contracted the virus on December 7 and was admitted to a hospital in Manchester. The Spanish singer went into coma after that and died on Sunday.

Marin's death comes as a major shock to the music fraternity. The singer was fully vaccinated but finally couldn't make it after slipping into coma. He had been in the intensive care unit and was intubated after having his oxygen "compromised". Marin's life support system was turned off on Sunday night.

Iconic Voice Gone

Announcing the baritone's death on Twitter, his bandmates â€“ David Miller, SÃ©bastien Izambard and Urs BÃ¼hler â€“ paid tribute to him on Sunday. "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos MarÃ­n, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans," the band wrote on Sunday.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs."

Although Marin was admitted to the hospital on December 7, the announcement was made by the band only on December 16.

The cause of death was not made clear, though reports in Spanish media suggested MarÃ­n was intubated. Il Divo had postponed the rest of their December UK tour dates by a year "due to illness". MarÃ­n had been on stage performing earlier this month.

Fans Mourn Death

Marin's death has left the entire music fraternity in shock, with tributes pouring in from across the world. "What devastating news! Carlos was such a huge character, his voice magnificent and so key to many of Il Divo's amazing songs. My sincere condolences to you all. May he rest in peace," wrote on fan on Twitter.

"Wow can't believe it. Such terrible news. My thoughts and prayers are with all his friends and family," wrote another user.

"This is so sad. I had the joy of interviewing Carlos and @ildivoofficial many times over the years," wrote Lorraine Kelly. 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Bruno Tonioli wrote: 'Devastated @ildivoofficial @carlosmarin_ passed away.

Il Divo, the "popera" fusion group was formed by music producer and singing competition judge Simon Cowell in 2004, was comprised U.S.-born Miller, Buhler from Switzerland, Izambard of France, and MarÃ­n, who was born in Germany but raised in Spain.

The group went on to sell over 30 million copies of their albums worldwide. Il Divo is also considered the pioneers of operatic pop, or "popera", and their live concerts have sold more than two million tickets worldwide.

Marin competed in a number of Spanish singing competitions and regularly performed on TV before joining the group. He also starred in musicals including "Les Miserables" and "Grease", and sang in "The Nightmare before Christmas" and the Spanish version of "Cinderella" before joining Il Divo.

Earlier this month, he shared a selfie video from beside a pool in Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, to promote the final leg of Il Divo's tour.

He then performed in Southend, Bournemouth and Brighton - when he posted an Instagram video which showed him looking healthy while talking enthusiastically about the upcoming performance. That was just days before he contracted Covid.