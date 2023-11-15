India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 1st Semi-Final Online in India, US, UK and Australia

The ICC World Cup 2023 is in its final leg with the final four having been decided. And the stage is ready for a highly anticipated semi-final showdown between India and New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

India and New Zealand are two of the most closely matched teams with a history of engaging and thrilling contests. Hosts India enter the semi-final with high spirits, thanks to their outstanding performance in the league stage. However, New Zealand had a rollercoaster journey in the tournament. Nevertheless, they will enter this match with a considerable amount of confidence.

Ticket to Final

Matches between India and New Zealand in ICC events have historically generated thrilling contests. Nevertheless, the Kiwis will be facing pressure against the formidable Indian cricket team, which remains unbeaten in the tournament thus far.

India wrapped up the group stage with an impeccable record of nine victories in the competition. Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India exhibited a dominant performance in each match. The squad seems well-balanced, with all aspects of their game operating at a high level.

A victory for New Zealand against the two-time champions India would propel the Kiwis to their third consecutive final appearance in the ODI World Cups.

On the other hand, if India secures a victory, it would mark their return to the final for the first time since clinching the title in 2011. India lost in the 2015 semi-finals against Australia and the same stage four years ago against New Zealand in Manchester.

The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai is considered a balanced track and is expected to remain consistent throughout the match. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this venue is 318.

Historically, fielding first is recommended at the Wankhede Stadium, with the team batting second winning 60 percent of matches played at this venue.

Here's how to watch the India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup Semi-Final match.

When and Where

The India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2023 1st Semi-Final match is set to take place on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

INDIA: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 1st Semi-Final match. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 1st Semi-Final match. The India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fans in South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 1st Semi-Final match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 1st Semi-Final match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

AUSTRALIA: In Australia, the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 1st Semi-Final match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 1st Semi-Final match.