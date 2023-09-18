HIV-Positive Florida Track Coach Accused of Sexually Battering 16-Year-Old Student

A Florida high school track coachhas been arrested for allegedly attempting to have sexual contact with a 16-year-old student and not disclosing he was HIV-positive, according to police.

Jarvis Young, 40, was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual battery of a victim between 12-18 years of age by a custodial authority, lewd and lascivious acts by a 24-year-old or older on a victim between 16-17 years of age, abuse of a child without bodily harm, interfering with the custody of a minor and being an HIV infected person and having sex without informing the partner, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigation Initiated After Victim Reported the Sexual Abuse

The investigation into Young started on Aug. 28 after the 16-year-old student at Lakeland High School told the school resource deputy about the alleged sexual contact initiated by the track coach.

The victim claimed Young was giving him a massage when he removed the victim's shorts and touched his privates while attempting to perform an oral sex act. The victim told investigators he jumped up and stopped Young. The incident happened two days prior to the interview when the two were in a school building.

Young Previously Arrested for Inappropriate Sexual Behavior with Minors

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of Young, who had been arrested previously for inappropriate sexual behavior with minors but never convicted.

"Jarvis Young is a predator—he likes children in a way that no adult should, and he used his position of authority to take advantage of a child for his own illicit sexual gratification," the sheriff said. "He needs to be locked-up and never be allowed unsupervised near children again."

Judd said Young was charged in Polk County with conspiracy to commit sexual battery by a person in authority in 2011 after he and another person were accused of picking up two juveniles they mentored and drove them to Orlando where they sexually battered the victims. The case was dropped because the statute of limitations had expired.

In 2017, Judd continued, the Lakeland Police Department learned from another juvenile that Young allegedly touched his thigh and unzipped his pants before the juvenile fled. No criminal charges were ever filed in the case, according to police.

While the case was being investigated, the Polk County Sheriff's Office discovered Young traveled to Alabama. When he returned, he was arrested.

Polk County School District Investigating How Young was Employed as Coach at School

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Fred Heid said they're conducting a full investigation to determine how the track coach was permitted to become a coach at the high school. Heid also said the district would begin conducting more frequent background checks as an extra measure to ensure, among other things. Young is no longer involved with the district.

The sheriff's office said it believes there could be additional victims who have not come forward and encouraged more to come forward by calling 863-298-6200.