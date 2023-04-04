How Did Bushwhacker Butch Die? WWE Hall of Famer Dies Aged 78 after Suddenly Falling Ill after Arriving for WrestleMania 39

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch has died aged 78, his family confirmed in a social media post. Butch, whose real name is Bob Miller, had traveled to Los Angeles for WrestleMania when he fell ill. A GoFundMe was created to assist in covering these medical expenses but the specific problem has not yet been identified.

His death was confirmed by his nephew Luke via a touching Facebook post. "Our dear Bob has passed away," it said. "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch. We will always love u (sic) uncle until we meet again."

Cause of Death Unclear

Although Butch spent the weekend in Los Angeles, he was unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony, according to a source who said that the legend Butch had to go to the hospital after arriving from New Zealand. No cause of death was announced.

The GoFundMe page set up for Butch reads, "We have some sad news to share on one half of the team - Bushwhacker Butch Miller has been hospitalized after arriving in Los Angeles for a signing during the Wrestle Mania weekend.

"Butch had arrived alongside his long friend and brother Luke Williams. The duo has been together for more than 50yrs on the road and everyone was looking forward to this comeback."

For the uninitiated, Butch Miller and Luke Williams, cousins, were a well-known tag team in WWE (formerly WWF) from 1988 to 1996. The pair was a crowd favorite for their comic approach. They performed a routine that included licking their adversaries and their well-known way of marching with their hands by their sides.

"Mean Gene" Okerlund became a popular foil for them in vignettes.

"As The Bushwhackers we appeared in the largest venues in the world, in front the biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen!" Luke wrote.

The Bushwhackers were introduced to the Hall of Fame Class of 2015 for their services to the now-global powerhouse firm throughout its national expansion.

Tributes Pour In

The Bushwhackers were never successful in winning the WWE tag team championships, and Luke admitted in a 2021 Sportskeeda interview that his neck issue prevented them from challenging The Brainbusters for the titles.

"One of the toughest son of a guns to put on tights," Jake "The Snake" Roberts wrote of Butch in a social media post. "And one of the most entertaining. He will be sorely missed."

Butch and Luke finished the WWE in 1996 after Luke sustained a second neck injury in 2021.

He was born in New Zealand and began competing in the sport in 1964 when he was 20. His professional endeavors led him to the WWF (now WWE), where he settled in America.

On Monday, Luke wrote on Instagram: "Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob 'Butch' Miller."

"From the early-1970s when we were young mates wrestling for John da Silva in New Zealand, my first impression of Bob 'The Chest' Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was! But he was also an all-around good guy and a great friend.

"If you were to read the story of my life it would say that I am only child, but it would be wrong. In life I had a brother and his name was Bob Miller. I love you, Bob."

Miller is survived by his wife Helen, two daughters, and grandchildren.