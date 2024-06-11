How Did Ben Potter Die? YouTube Star Known as Comicstorian Dies Aged 40 after 'Unfortunate Incident' as Wife Shares Heartbreaking News

YouTube personality Ben Potter has died at the age of 40 after what his wife Nathalie Potter called an "unfortunate accident." "Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident," Nathalie said in a statement on the Comicstorian Twitter page.

She acknowledged his work as a content creator, saying, "To many of you, he was Comicstorian, sharing stories from various mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for." Potter, known for his YouTube channel, shared opinions, reviews, and detailed analyses of various comic books and superhero products, including Marvel and DC films.

Unexpected Death

His most recent videos were titled "Wolverine vs Ghost Rider," "Suicide Squad Dream Team," and "Daredevil Destroys The Avengers."

Nathalie spoke of her late husband's "loving and genuine" nature, highlighting that he was a caring husband, son, brother, friend, and even to strangers.

She added: "He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay.

"He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

Nathalie shared her personal feelings during this tragic time. "He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family," Nathalie said, adding, "I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve.

"I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's. Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that."

The late content creator's wife said his YouTube channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and she plans to continue it in the future.

"While we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this,' she said. 'Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies.

"It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube."

Tributes Pour In

She mentioned that she and Potter's colleagues intend to continue his work, honoring the late creator by sharing great stories by great people and keeping the memory of their own superhero alive.

Many online users paid tributes in response to the sad announcement, praising Potter's talents as a creator and his kind personality.

One user wrote that Potter "was a genuinely great person and individual" while another said he "seemed like a awesome guy."

"So sorry for your loss, and for all of our loss," another user said.

"I've watched countless hours of his videos over the years and his love of comics and storytelling was evident from his enthusiasm in each and every video. He'll be sorely missed," a third user said.

Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. said, "I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something.

"Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I'm heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan. Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter."

Ben Potter