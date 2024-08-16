Shocking! "Obsessed with Ketamine," Matthew Perry Wanted to Start a Business Promoting Ketamine Therapy, Reveals a Friend

Matthew Perry, the beloved "Friends" star who died from a ketamine overdose in October, was deeply invested in the drug's therapeutic potential, a close friend revealed. Perry had plans to start a business promoting ketamine therapy with an unknown man in Hollywood.

The friend, who worked closely with Perry, stated, "He was fascinated by ketamine and wanted to go into business with a guy in Glendale or somewhere in the Valley. This guy was giving him as much as he wanted. With someone struggling with addiction, that's dangerous."

Perry was reportedly able to obtain ketamine without medical oversight. This revelation came as law enforcement agencies made multiple arrests in connection to his death on Thursday. Five individuals, including Perry's assistant Kenny Iwamasa and Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," were taken into custody. Also arrested were Drs. Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, and Erik Fleming, described as a Perry acquaintance.

Authorities from the LAPD, DEA, and US Postal Service conducted searches that led to the seizure of computers, phones, and other electronic devices. These efforts aimed to trace who supplied Perry with the illicit ketamine that caused his tragic drowning in a hot tub last October.

Charges against those involved in supplying the drug are expected to be announced later today by the US Attorney for Los Angeles and the DEA head. The investigation has exposed troubling connections between Hollywood figures and illegal drug distribution, particularly among doctors and actors.

In his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry discussed his use of ketamine therapy. He described the drug, originally developed as a horse tranquilizer, as a way to manage pain and depression.

He explained that he would be hooked up to an intravenous line containing a "smidge" of Ativan and then a drip of ketamine for an hour. By the end of the session, Perry said, he "was like a f—ing pincushion."

"Ketamine felt like a giant exhale," he wrote. "They'd bring me into a room, sit me down, put headphones on me so I would listen to music, blindfold me, and put an IV in."

.Despite his critical view of ketamine's effects, Perry continued with the therapy. He admitted that while the experience was intriguing, the hangover was severe, and the drug ultimately did not suit him.

The friend who spoke out about Perry's ketamine use also noted that his death was inevitable given his addiction and the uncontrolled supply of the drug. "It's like what happened with Anna Nicole Smith," the friend said, referring to the late actress who also faced similar issues with prescription medication. "You can't give an addict medication without expecting problems."

Perry, who had been clean for 19 months, was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy at the time of his death. His last treatment had been about a week and a half before his passing, indicating that the ketamine in his system was not administered in a medical setting.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 at age 54 at his Pacific Palisades, California, home. An assistant discovered his body, leading to the police investigation. The autopsy confirmed that ketamine's acute effects were the primary cause of death, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine also listed as contributing factors. The manner of death was deemed accidental.