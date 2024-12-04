How Did Apollo Moon Die? Transgender Adult Film Star Dies Suddenly Aged 26 as Tributes Pour In

Transgender porn star Apollo Moon also known as Forest Harader, has died unexpectedly at the age of 26. Moon's loved ones confirmed the news on Monday, sharing the update with the outlet Them. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. Moon's family revealed that he was hospitalized and placed on life support on November 27.

It is still unclear what medical emergency Moon suffered and why he was hospitalized. There has been no further word from his family. His loved ones set up a Mean Train account to raise funds to support him during his hospitalization. Tributes have been pouring in ever since new of his death broke.

Sudden Death of a Star

"On November 27th the Harader family received the unexpected and devastating news that their son/brother Forest was hospitalized in the ICU on life support," the page's description reads.

"His parents will be taking an extended leave from work and they, along with his sister Risa, can use any and all the support you can give during this difficult time."

The platform, which helps provide meals to people, has raised over $16,000 in contributions.

The family shared an update on the page after Moon was declared brain dead, stating: "We want to let you all know that Forest's health declined, and he has succumbed to his injuries, and has been officially pronounced brain dead."

"Our family is devastated. Forest designated himself as an organ donor and the hospital will be holding an honor walk (date and time to be determined) in celebration of his life and choice to help others.

"We appreciate all of your love and help during this difficult time. Your donations will help us with his celebration of life."

Tributes Pour In

Members of the adult entertainment industry have paid tribute to Moon following the announcement of his death. "Devastated to hear the news of Apollo Moon passing this morning," wrote porn star Gwen Adora.

"You will be remembered as a trailblazer, a kind and beautiful force in this hard world and industry. Forever in peace, may you dance among the stars," Adora added.

Just days before his death, Moon wrote on X: "Being trans brought me so much joy and there was nothing in this world that made me happier than sharing that experience with my community."

In October, Moon revealed his decision to quit the adult film industry, citing its impact on his mental well-being. "When I started my career in 2020 I was excited and loved it. Over the years it took a toll on my mental health," he wrote.

"My financial and mental health became reliant on how others view and put worth on my body. I love the community that I was able to build and I am grateful for my coperformers for being such supportive people to me."