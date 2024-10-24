Adult Film Star's Explosive Cybertruck Test: Did Tesla's Bulletproof Promise Fall Flat? [Viral VIdeo]

A daring test of Tesla's Cybertruck durability didn't go as planned. Adult film star Dante Colle recently took matters into his own hands to test how bulletproof the electric vehicle really is. Armed with a handgun, Colle aimed at his $100,000 Cybertruck in an open field. What followed surprised him and the internet.

Colle posted a video of the event to his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the viral clip, Colle fires at the back of the Cybertruck. To his shock, the bullet left a sizable hole in the vehicle's exterior. He exclaimed, "F–k!" in disbelief, dropping the gun and holding his head.

A woman filming the incident can be heard laughing and saying, "I don't think it's bulletproof, Dante." However, after inspecting the damage, Colle's friend revealed that the bullet had not completely penetrated the truck.

Determined to try again, Colle took another shot, this time aiming at the side of the truck. The second attempt resulted in a ricochet, leaving only a dent and scrape on the Cybertruck's exterior. Colle proudly declared, "It worked!" after realizing the bullet didn't penetrate the truck.

This isn't the first time someone has tested the Cybertruck's bulletproof claims. Since its release, many online personalities have taken to testing the vehicle's toughness. YouTuber Zack Nelson, known for his channel JerryRigEverything, also attempted a similar experiment earlier this year. He tested the Cybertruck against an array of firearms, including an AR-15 and a .50-caliber rifle. Nelson's test showed that while the Cybertruck could withstand smaller rounds, larger calibers like the AR-15 and .50-caliber caused significant damage.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has long promoted the Cybertruck's durability, claiming the vehicle is bulletproof. However, the truck's initial debut in 2019 was less than ideal. During a live demonstration, Musk asked his chief designer to throw a metal ball at the Cybertruck's "bulletproof" windows. To Musk's embarrassment, the glass shattered in front of a large audience.

In a more successful attempt, Tesla's lead engineer, Wes Morrill, released a video in December showcasing the Cybertruck's resistance to gunfire. Morrill and his team fired various calibers at the truck's 1.8mm-thick stainless steel exterior. From Tommy guns to MP5 submachine guns, the rounds dented the truck but didn't penetrate its interior. Even after being hit with buckshot from an M4 shotgun, the Cybertruck's glass only showed slight cracks, while the body remained intact.

Despite these tests, Morrill later urged owners to stop subjecting their vehicles to such abuse. In a March post on X, Morrill humorously acknowledged the tough life the Cybertruck had lived, saying, "Cybertruck has been jumped on, kicked, burned, beaten, and shot multiple times." He expressed hope that the truck could now "roam freely on and off-road in peace."

Colle's video has added to the ongoing curiosity about just how tough the Cybertruck really is.