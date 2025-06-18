How Did Anne Burrell Die? Food Network Star Was Found 'Unconscious and Unresponsive' at Her Home as New Details Emerge About Celebrity Chef's Death

More details are emerging about the shocking death of Anne Burrell. The celebrity chef and Food Network star died at her Brooklyn home on the morning of Tuesday, June 17, at the age of 55. Burrell was found "unconscious and unresponsive" and was pronounced dead at the scene, the New York City Police Department revealed on Tuesday.

At 7:50 a.m. EST, police responded to a report of "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female," according to PEOPLE. When Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived, they confirmed that Burrell had died at the scene. Her family later released an emotional statement confirming her sudden death, though they chose not to disclose the cause.

Sudden and Shocking Death

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," their statement read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world," the family added. "Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Although the police did not name Burrell as the deceased in their statement, PEOPLE verified that the address given by authorities matches with the celebrity chef's home.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will officially determine the cause of Anne Burrell's death.

The Food Network also paid tribute to the celebrity chef in an emotional statement. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," a representative for the network told The Post.

"Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss," they concluded.

Burrell shot to fame with her appearances on various cooking shows, including "Iron Chef America", "Chef Wanted", and "Chopped." She received an Emmy nomination for her hit show "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef", which aired for nine successful seasons.

Most recently, she appeared on an episode of the culinary competition series "House of Knives".

Beyond her television career, Burrell was also an author. Her first cookbook, "Cook Like a Rock Star", released in 2011, became a New York Times bestseller. She followed it up with "Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire & Empower in 2013."

Final Social Media Post

Just days before her shocking death, Burrell posted what would become her final message on Instagram. In the photo, she's seen smiling alongside New York City icon Elizabeth Eaton Rosenthal, famously known as the Green Lady of Brooklyn.

Burrell captioned the picture: "I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I'm not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!!"

Less than a week before her untimely death, Burrell also spent time with fellow chefs Franklin Becker and Elizabeth Falkner at Soho House.

After hearing the news of her death, Becker — known for his appearance on "Top Chef Masters" — shared photos from their recent evening together.

"I am stunned... I just had dinner with Anne and Stuart the other night at Elizabeth's pop up. We were making karaoke plans together. I simply cannot believe this. Anne was a gifted chef and a friend. No words," he wrote.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, his son Javier, her mother Marlena, and her siblings, Jane and Ben.