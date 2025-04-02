Gianna Buzzetta: Beloved Celebrity Chef Dies in Tragic Waterfall Accident While Hiking During Hawaii Trip

Celebrity chef Gianna Buzzetta, 26, was killed in an accident while hiking in Hawaii with her boyfriend. Buzetta was fatally struck by a falling boulder on March 23, while exploring Makaleha Falls in Kauai with her boyfriend, Connor Quinton.

"They heard a really loud noise. He looked up, but couldn't figure out where the noise was coming from. Within a second, it happened ... The rock dislodged from quite a ways up ... then it landed on her," Gianna's father Sal Buzzetta told 10 News. Gianna's boyfriend dragged her from the water but had to run three miles to get help, as there was no cell service in the area.

Tragic Death

Connor finally managed to get help after getting network connectivity. Gianna was eventually airlifted to a hospital and later transferred to another medical facility, where she was pronounced dead.

A rising talent in the culinary world, she worked as a pastry chef at the Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie restaurant near San Diego, California.

According to her family, she had been living out a lifelong dream of visiting the waterfall when the tragic accident occurred.

John Resnick, the owner of Jeune et Jolie, described Gianna's death as "paralyzing" for the community in a statement to Fox 5. "She was a huge part of the team. Super creative, super talented, incredibly hardworking," Resnick said.

"Humble, confident, I mean all these things that we want to see in the people we work with, and so from that professional talent standpoint, she was incredible and then just as a person you wanted to be around. Our whole team loved working alongside her."

Fraternity and Community Shocked

Jeune et Jolie announced that all proceeds from April 7 would go toward covering Gianna's medical expenses. The French restaurant also shared a tribute on social media, highlighting her passion for her craft.

"Her sudden loss leaves all of us heartbroken, and searching for ways to be of help to her family," the French eatery said on Instagram.

"And so, we are doing the one thing we know how to do. We are coming together as a restaurant, and welcoming guests in to celebrate the relationships that give our lives meaning."

Gianna's family has launched a fundraising page to help with medical expenses. So far, the campaign has raised over $40,000 toward its $225,000 target. "Gianna's passion for life was evident in her love of family, friends, colleagues and those in need," the donation page reads.

"She enjoyed volunteering at animal rescue shelters and desired happiness for others above herself. Recognizing, listening and assisting them to get help was important. Her quiet and often "spicy" resilience, determination, tenacity, intuitive insight and gentleness left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her crazy sense of humor lit up a room of laughter that was infectious."