How Did Angus Cloud Die? Euphoria Star Found Dead in His Oakland Home; Actor's Mom Made Fanatic 911 Call Reporting 'Possible Overdose'

Angus Cloud who portrayed Fezco, the fan-favorite teenage drug dealer on HBO's "Euphoria," has died, his family said. Cloud, whose real name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, died Monday at his family's home in Oakland, California. He was 25. Cloud's death comes less than a week after he buried his father.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said in a statement on Monday. No cause of death has been given but reports claim that Cloud may have died of a "possible overdose."

Untimely Death

According to TMZ's sources, Cloud's mother made a 911 call on Monday around 11:30 am, reporting a "potential overdose." She informed the operators that Cloud was unresponsive and lacked a pulse. Tragically, Cloud was declared deceased at the location.

Cloud's family disclosed that he was in the midst of mourning the passing of his father, Conor Hickey, who had succumbed to cancer in May after a short battle with the illness.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the family's statement read.

While the specific cause of Cloud's death was not disclosed by the family, their statement did confirm that he was dealing with mental health challenges.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement read. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

A family insider also told TMZ that Cloud had been grappling with intense suicidal thoughts after his journey to Ireland for his father's funeral. Subsequently, he returned to his family home with the intention of addressing and coping with the overwhelming grief he was experiencing.

Battling Mental Issues

Authorities told the outlet that an investigation has been launched in connection with Cloud's death. The family also requested privacy following Cloud's passing, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

On July 14, Cloud shared on Instagram a photo of his father, accompanied by the caption, "miss u breh."

His last post was shared on July 18, where he showed off a set of grillz he received from Grant Grillz, with the geotag indicating Dublin, Ireland.

Cloud's role in "Euphoria" marked his debut in the acting industry, but interestingly, he attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts alongside Zendaya, who is the star of the series.

On July 10, 1998, while strolling through Manhattan, Cloud was approached by an employee of the famed casting agent Jennifer Venditti, who invited him to audition for the show "Euphoria."

"She asked me if I would be down to do an audition, but she didn't exactly say what it was for. I thought it was some type of scam," he told the Wall Street Journal in 2019. He appeared on the first two seasons of the show.

An HBO spokesperson told The New York Post in a statement Monday: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud also appeared in a 2019 episode of "The Perfect Women" and featured in music videos for artists such as Noah Cyrus, Becky G, Karol G, and Juice WRLD.

He further expanded his acting portfolio with roles in the films "North Hollywood" and "The Line."

Cloud was also designated as the brand ambassador for Rockstar Energy Drink, headlining their latest ad campaign called "Fuel What's Next," which promoted the concept of pursuing one's passions and exploring the possibilities that lie ahead.