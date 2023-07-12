Dylan Mulvaney Flees to Peru after Complaining She Doesn't 'Feel Safe' in US Anymore after Bud Light Controversy [WATCH]

Dylan Mulvaney has fled to Peru for some solo travel and much-needed soul-searching after claiming that she no longer feels safe in the United States following the Bud Light fiasco. The transgender influencer expressed concerns about her safety within the United States, citing the backlash she faced for becoming a rep for the beer brand in a March Madness campaign.

The negative response from critics made her feel unsafe in her own home country, she has claimed. After addressing the ordeal publicly on TikTok last month, Mulvaney has revealed her decision to embark on a solo trip to South America in order to rediscover herself. She reportedly left for Peru on Monday.

Soul Searching Trip or Escapist

She documented her adventures, including playful interactions with llamas, in videos shared online. Alongside the video of herself interacting with llamas, Mulvaney said she booked a trip to South America in a desperate bid to "feel something."

"Okay, surprise," she told her fans in a TikTok video. "I'm in Peru! I'm at Machu Picchu. Isn't this so beautiful?"

"I came here to feel something. And I definitely have. I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy, it was wild," she explained.

"I've seen a lot of llamas. The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It's a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually."

"I am dying for some Trader Joes rolled chilli lime chips but other than that I am so content. I still haven't been kissed yet but I'm holding out hope.

"Most of all this trip has me feeling like my own best friend again. And that is the best feeling in the world."

It's unclear why Mulvaney, an outspoken trans activist, decided to choose Peru as the destination of her solo trip. Same-sex partnerships are not legally recognized as marriage in Peru. However, in the United States, gay marriage is recognized and protected by law.

In Peru, people are allowed to legally change their gender without the requirement of undergoing surgery. This allows for legal recognition of gender identity based on self-identification rather than medical procedures.

Running Away from the Controversy

Mulvaney's current situation is completely different from what it was in April when she shared her experiences of enduring extensive online harassment after entering into the partnership with Bid Light.

She claimed that she was an "easy target" for online bullies, saying that they deliberately misinterpret her words in order to criticize and attack the transgender community.

"The reason that I think I am so ... I'm an easy target is because I'm so new to this," Mulvaney said on the "Onward with Rosie O'Donnell" podcast. "I think going after a trans woman that's been doing this for like 20 years is a lot more difficult. I think maybe they think that there's some sort of chance with me ... But what is their goal?"

This comes as sales for Bud Light continue to plummet since their partnership with Mulvaney.

The beer brand sent her a customized can featuring her face to celebrate Mulvaney's "365 Days of Girlhood" and also collaborated with her for a March Madness promotion, which triggered widespread outrage on social media.

The aftermath of the partnership turned out to be disastrous, leading a former executive of Anheuser-Busch to publicly express his opinion that it was a mistake.

Anson Frericks, who served as the company's president of operations for almost 11 years until April 2022, recently spoke with Fox Business and said he is shocked at the financial losses incurred by the company as a result of the controversy.