Within a Few Days of Moon Bin's Death, K-Pop Star Haesoo Dies by Suicide, Jolting Music Industry

Just a few weeks after K-pop's shining star Moonbin was found dead in his apartment, the suicide of another idol, Haesoo, has shocked the K-pop fans. The 29-year-old trot singer passed away on May 13, according to Korean news channel YTN. The report further revealed that the singer was found dead in a hotel room and had left behind a suicide note.

On May 20th, the trot (a popular genre of Korean music) singer was scheduled to perform at the Gwanjumyeon People's Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do. There was no specific reason given as to why she allegedly took her own life. The police have ruled out any foul play in the case.

Haesoo debuted in 2019 with the single album My Life, Me, after being born in 1993.

She rose to prominence after appearing on Gayo Stage, Hangout With Yoo, and The Trot Show, where her singing captivated everyone. Haesoo used social media up until the day before her death. She communicated with her fans on a daily basis via social media.

After her death issue of mental health again started trending. Haesoo's fans were both shocked and grieved by the news of her untimely demise. They took social media to offer their condolences to her family.

One fan mentioned the recent deaths in the South Korean industry and wrote, ''The Korean entertainment industry, toxic netizens and toxic stans really need to stop and re-evaluate their behaviours fgs! This toxicity is destroying so many people & leading them to untimely deaths.''

The music industry mourns the loss of a promising young musician.

Haesoo's legacy will be carried on through her music, which will serve as a constant reminder of her immense talent and the indelible mark she left on the industry.

Her talent and potential will be remembered for the rest of her life, and her music will continue to resonate with her fans.