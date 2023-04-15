How Did Mark Sheehan Die? Guitarist and Founder of The Script Dies Aged 46 after Brief Illness as Heartbroken Fans Pay Tribute

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and founder of The Script, died in a hospital on Friday, following a brief illness. He was 46. The tragic news was announced by his "utterly devastated" devastated bandmates. The shocking news was posted on the Irish band's official Facebook page, two weeks after the group's most recent concert was announced.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," the statement on the band's social media page read. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time." Within minutes of the announcement being posted, over 2,000 comments and well-wishes were sent from fans.

Gone Too Soon

The singer's exact cause of death wasn't revealed by his family, although he was suffering lately.

Sheehan founded the group in Dublin in 2001 along with Glen Power and Danny O'Donoghue., Sheehan and O'Donoghue were childhood friends and former bandmates of Mytown. The alternative rock band is known for songs like "Hall of Fame," "Breakeven," "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," and "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," which features Will.i.am.

They released their most recent album, "Sunsets & Full Moons," in 2019 and their greatest hits CD, "Stories from the Script," in 2021.

The band has released six studio albums. Their debut album, which bears the same name, reached the No. 1 spot in both the UK and Ireland. In September of last year, they also released the track "Dare You to Doubt Me."

The Script is scheduled to open for Pink when it performs in the UK as part of her "Summer Carnival Tour" in June.

O'Donoghue, 42, told Sunday World in May that The Script performed a few concerts in the United States in 2021 and early 2022 without Sheehan so that he could spend more time with his family.

"His children needed a father and his wife needed a husband," he said.

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it," he said, adding that he returned "refreshed."

Family and Bandmates Devastated

He is survived by his wife, Reena Sheehan, and their three children. He lived with his family in America. The Sunday World reported that his bandmates, who are "utterly saddened," are presently arranging flights for friends and relatives.

"RIP Mark" quickly trended on Twitter following the news as celebs and fans alike mourned the loss.

Writing on Twitter, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden described the news as "devastating". "Mark was one of the good guys!" he said.

Ireland's president Michael D Higgins said Sheehan was an "outstanding" example of Irish musical success on the world stage.

"It was a mark of the originality and excellence that Mark and his bandmates in The Script sought that they saw such success across the world, including six number one albums in the UK and a number three album in the United States - a truly remarkable achievement," he said.

"Today we lost another young legend of music," former Boyzone singer Mikey Graham, whose bandmate Stephen Gately passed away unexpectedly in 2009 from an undiagnosed heart disease, said.

"So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers," the band Kodaline wrote.

Meanwhile, the musician's heartbroken supporters paid tribute to the talented and respected artist. "I'm lost for words !! He will be missed and won't be forgotten," one fan said.

"This leaves me absolutely speechless and paralyzed. Thanks for the good times. RIP," another said. "My condolences to friends & family and @TheScript_Danny & @glenofthepower Thinking of you."

"Awful news. So incredibly sad! RIP" wrote yet another fan, adding: "This is so heartbreaking. I am so sorry guys. He was the loveliest human. Sending so much love to you all."

"OMG OMG I cannot believe this. Devastated for you guys," another heartbroken fan tweeted.