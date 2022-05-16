BTS Creates History at 2022 Billboard Music Awards; Bags Three Awards Second Year in Row; Complete List of Winners

South Korean pop band BTS created history by bagging three awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The ceremony hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

BTS won awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their superhit song Butter. This is for the second year in a row that the K-Pop group won these three awards.

The Weeknd Led the Nominations

With nominations in 17 categories of the annual awards, The Weeknd, led the nominees. In the female artists, Doja Cat held the major chunk of nominations in 14 categories, thanks to her album Planet Her.

The award ceremony also honored Mary J. Blige with the prestigious Billboard Icon Award.

Here is the complete list of the winners:

Top Artist: Drake

Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist: Drake

Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran

Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado

Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Ye

Top Gospel Artist: Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack: Encanto

Top R&B Album: Doja Cat, Planet Her

Top Rap Album: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Top Country Album: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album: Karol G, KG0516

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Illenium, Fallen Embers

Top Christian Album: Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album: Ye, Donda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Selling Song: BTS, "Butter"

Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Top Country Song: Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Top Rock Song: MÃ¥neskin, "Beggin'"

Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis, "telepatÃ­a"

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart â€“ PNAU Remix"

Top Christian Song: Ye, "Hurricane"

Top Gospel Song: Ye, "Hurricane"