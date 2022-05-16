BTS Creates History at 2022 Billboard Music Awards; Bags Three Awards Second Year in Row; Complete List of Winners

South Korean pop band BTS created history by bagging three awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The ceremony hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
BTS won awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their superhit song Butter. This is for the second year in a row that the K-Pop group won these three awards.
The Weeknd Led the Nominations
With nominations in 17 categories of the annual awards, The Weeknd, led the nominees. In the female artists, Doja Cat held the major chunk of nominations in 14 categories, thanks to her album Planet Her.
The award ceremony also honored Mary J. Blige with the prestigious Billboard Icon Award.
Here is the complete list of the winners:
Top Artist: Drake
Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist: Drake
Top Female Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran
Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Top Rock Artist: Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Ye
Top Gospel Artist: Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Soundtrack: Encanto
Top R&B Album: Doja Cat, Planet Her
Top Rap Album: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Top Country Album: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Top Rock Album: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top Latin Album: Karol G, KG0516
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Illenium, Fallen Embers
Top Christian Album: Ye, Donda
Top Gospel Album: Ye, Donda
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Selling Song: BTS, "Butter"
Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Top Country Song: Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Top Rock Song: MÃ¥neskin, "Beggin'"
Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis, "telepatÃa"
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart â€“ PNAU Remix"
Top Christian Song: Ye, "Hurricane"
Top Gospel Song: Ye, "Hurricane"