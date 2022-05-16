Rapper Lil Keed Dies at 24; Girlfriend Quana Bandz Shares Pregnancy News as Cause of Death Remains Unknown

Rapper Lil Keed, who signed to Young Thug's Stoner life label, died at the age of 24 in Los Angeles. His death was confirmed by a representative on Saturday. The rapper was scheduled to perform at a music festival in Charlotte in a few days.

Lil Gotit, the rapper's brother, also confirmed Keed's death on Instagram. "Can't believe I seened u die today bro. I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's going hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," he said.

Lil Keed's Girlfriend Quana Bandz is Pregnant; Shares Heartbreaking Post

Keed has left behind his pregnant girlfriend Quana Bandz, who shared an emotional post on her social media handle underlining that she can't handle this. Bandz also said that it's difficult for her as to what she would tell the baby about it.

"What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone lose my mind, my mind is lost baby," Bandz said in an Instagram post.

Rapper Lil Keed's Cause of Death Is Not Revealed

So far, the cause of the rapper's death is not revealed.

However, his girlfriend stated that she could have saved Keed if she had flown to LA. "I'm sooooo sorry I didn't fly to LA I know I could've saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that," she said.

Keed's real name is Rahqid Render. In 2018, he signed an agreement with Young Thug's YSL records via 300 Entertainment. His 2019 debut album, "Long Live Mexico," peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, according to CNN.