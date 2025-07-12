How Did Aldo Miranda Die? Social Media Star Found Dead in His Home Hours After Posting Cryptic Message as Cops Probe Motive

Mexican influencer Aldo Miranda was found dead in his home on Tuesday, hours after sharing a cryptic message on social media. The 32-year-old content creator, known for posting humorous content, was found unresponsive near a window in his home in La Paz, a city in the Pacific coastal state of Baja California.

Miranda—who had amassed over 10 million followers on TikTok—posted a message in all capital letters on his Instagram Stories that read, "Thanks you all for everything," before taking his own life. Police entered Miranda's second-floor apartment around 2:21 p.m. local time, where they found a cable around his neck, hanging out of one of the windows.

Unexpected Death

Authorities in Baja California are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but have not yet provided a motive for his death. On Wednesday, Miranda's management agency, Albe Group—founded by fellow influencer Mario Aguilar—issued a heartbreaking statement mourning his sudden passing.

"Today I find it hard to write this... Aldo Miranda was one of those people that life gave me thanks to social media, but over time, it became a true friendship, one that feels genuine, close, and valuable," Aguilar wrote.

"Meeting him was incredible. He had a talent that captivated, moved, and inspired. He was also one of the first people to believe in me when I told him about Albe Group," he added.

"Without thinking twice, he showed me his unconditional support, and that's how we began working together. But beyond work, a friendship was born that I will always cherish."

Struggling With Personal Problems

Aguilar noted that Miranda had been struggling with personal issues, which may have led him to take his own life.

"Today, he leaves us with news that breaks our hearts. Sometimes internal battles are silent, and we don't get to see everything someone carries inside," Aguilar said.

"Aldo decided to leave before his time, and although it hurts deeply, I want to remember him with the love, light, and joy he left in us. We will miss you as much as you can't imagine."

Miranda's final social media update was on July 3, when he shared a short video on Instagram—where he had over 486,000 followers—encouraging his fans to join him on Temu as sellers.

Before becoming a social media star, Miranda had worked as a teacher under the Baja California Ministry of Public Education.

News of his death deeply impacted his fan community, sending shockwaves among his followers. "Today my heart was crushed," influencer Carol Funes wrote. "Rest in peace, Aldo."

"Today, the soul of a creator was silently turned off. Not all cries are for help; sometimes they're just for peace," one of his followers, Itzel Uriarte, wrote.

"Depression isn't visible, but it weighs heavily. If you're reading this, stay. There's light after the storm. Rest in peace, Aldo."