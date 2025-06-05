Taiwanese Influencer Known for Consuming Beauty Products on Camera Dies

A Taiwanese influencer Guava Shuishui, known online as Guava Beauty, died an unexpected death at the age of 24.

Shuishui, who had more than 12,000 followers on Instagram, was popular for her videos in which she would consume the beauty products she was reviewing.

Shuishui Died of a 'Sudden Illness'

A post written in Chinese and Korean on her Instagram account said she died on May 24 from a "sudden illness," according to an English translation. No further details were provided on the cause of her death.

"Although this trip came suddenly, Shuishui held on to every difficult moment just like she has always been – hard-working, serious, and shining," the post read. "Thank you to everyone who has liked, left a message and laughed with her, and thank you for your love and support. She really keeps it in her heart and cherishes it very much."

"Guava Shuishui simply continues to glow in a different place. When we meet again one day, she should be unboxing angels' exclusive makeup for eating broadcasts over there!"



Shuishui Was Known to Consume Beauty Products

In several videos, Shuishui could be seen applying cosmetic products to her face and then doing a taste test. In one popular video, she tried on a jelly blush before scooping the entire product out with a fork and biting down on it.

In the caption, she stated that children under six weren't allowed to watch her video and the product was "forbidden to eat." Shuishui had drawn criticism in the comments section for eating the product and questioned whether she would take responsibility if someone was misled by her video.

According to the South China Morning Post, social media users were speculating about the cause of Shuishui's death, with some suggesting she may have died due to poisoning from consuming the beauty products.