How Did AJ Simon Die? Former Albany Defensive Lineman and 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 25

Amitral 'AJ' Simon, the former standout from Albany, has tragically died at the age of 25, just days ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The defensive lineman had hoped to be chosen in the upcoming draft, set to take place next week in Detroit. However, no cause of death has been confirmed.

Born in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, Simon accumulated an impressive record of 55 tackles and 12.5 sacks that helped the Great Danes win their first-ever Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) title and advance to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs in 2023. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners from the moment news of the athlete's death was made public.

Young Talent Dead

"The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral 'AJ' Simon this morning," Albany said in a statement.

"AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years."

Simon picked up numerous accolades during his career, including being named to the All-CAA first team defense and earning a spot on the FCS Football Central first team All-American.

He had begun his college career at Bloomsburg University, where he was recognized with a First Team All-Conference selection in 2021, before playing the last two seasons for Albany.

On Wednesday, Albany coach Greg Gattuso wrote on social media, "Two joyous years coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon."

"My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8."

The 6ft 1in, 267lb lineman, as per the school website, was the son of Amitral and Felma Simon. He also has two sisters -- Dominque and Doranella.

"Words can't express who he was, what he meant to so many and how big his smile was," added Jared Ambrose, associate head coach at UAlbany.

"He brought light to everyone who came across him. Gone too soon but he's part of us forever."

A Rising Star

Just a few weeks ago, Simon shared a video online revealing that seven NFL scouts had attended Albany's Pro Day to assess the "pass rush stud." Additionally, in a poignant post back in December, Simon announced his decision to enter the draft.

"It has been an incredible journey here at UAlbany, and I am immensely grateful for the support, guidance and mentorship provided by the UA staff," he wrote in a statement.

"My time at UAlbany has not only honed my athletic skills but has also shaped me into a better individual both on and off the field."

He added: "Their guidance has been pivotal in shaping my path toward this momentous decision to enter the NFL draft.

"Thank you once again for everything. I am truly honored to have been a part of the Purple Fam and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

"I am thrilled to represent the University at Albany as I take this next step in my football career. Sad that it's over but grateful that it happened."

The devastating news follows closely on the heels of another tragedy after 23-year-old Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Keith Miller III was found dead.

Miller III's girlfriend, Calia Jae, shared on Instagram that he had been "mentally battling something" before his death.