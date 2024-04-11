Houston Teacher Arrested for Recruiting 'Troubled' Students for Prostitution for Her Son

A Klein Independent School District cosmetology teacher has been arrested over accusations of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution.

As reported by KHOU, Kedria Grigsby, 42, and her son, 21-year-old Roger Magee, are accused of recruiting and trafficking teenage victims.

Grigsby Recruited Troubled Teens from Local School by Offering Them a Place to Stay at a Motel

"The allegation is that Ms. Grigsby, in conjunction with her son, Roger, was operating a prostitution enterprise with three female juvenile complaining witnesses, at least three," a PC court judge said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victims were 15-, 16- and 17-year-old students and had been reported as runaways. Grigsby allegedly recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay at a motel.

"The investigating officer evidently determined there's at least one occasion where Ms. Grigsby had paid for a motel room that was used in the prostitution enterprise," the judge said.

Grigsby is accused of transporting the victims, too. In court, prosecutors said an investigating officer was looking for evidence in a motel room that was allegedly paid for by Grigsby when one of the victims walked in and then ran out and got into a silver car believed to be driven by Grigsby. They said there was at least one other victim inside the vehicle.

Investigators Found Incriminating Text Messages Between Grigsby and Her Son

In probable cause court, we also learned Grigsby and her son allegedly used Zelle to transfer money. Prosecutors said investigators found text messages between the two talking about payments and prostitution fees, as well as messages sent between her son and the victims.

According to Klein ISD, Grigsby is a certified cosmetology teacher at Klein Cain High School and was hired in 2019. They said she passed a background check when she started.

On Monday, the district said Grigsby was immediately relieved of her teaching duties and placed on administrative leave after they learned about her arrest, which they said happened off campus and parents were notified shortly after.

The district went on to say it wasn't aware of the allegations or Grigsby's connection to her son, who investigators said was arrested in 2022 for similar charges, until Monday when the Harris County Sheriff's Office alerted them.

Grigsby, who lives with her husband and two children, is charged with three counts of trafficking a child and three counts of compelling prostitution of juveniles, all six charges are first-degree felonies. Prosecutors said they anticipate more victims to come forward and more charges to be filed.

Magee was arrested in November 2022 and remains in jail. Grigsby waived her right to appear in probable cause court on Tuesday and was given a total bond of $750,000.