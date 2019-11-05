HBO has officially greenlit House of the Dragon — a prequel to Game of Thrones that will follow the story of Targaryens in Westeros. The entire series will be adapted from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood book, and there is a high possibility that we might get to see a young Eddard Stark and Robert Baratheon during the final seasons.

House of the Dragon TV show will be set a couple of hundred years before the events shown in Game of Thrones. As per George RR Martin, the prequel series will feature Targaryens in all their glory and how in the end, Mad King was defeated and his children — Daenerys and Viserys Targaryen had to leave King's Landing to save their lives.

House of the Dragon will follow the formative event in Westerosi history as it will start by showing Aegon's Conquest. His conquest is termed a very significant in Westeros as he waged war on the Seven Kingdoms and started the reign of House Targaryen. Targaryen's ruled the Seven Kingdoms for over three centuries and this is what we are going to see in House of the Dragon. By the end of the story, we may witness the great rebellion that was started by Robert Baratheon and his best friend, Eddard Stark after Robert learned that his lover, Lyanna Stark was kidnapped and later murdered by Rhaegar Targaryen.

There are other such instances that we are going to witness in House of the Dragon. It won't be wrong to say that the tale beyond the wall will also be very important. It is not confirmed but the story of Westeros is incomplete without White Walkers and Dragons. There is a possibility that we might learn a couple of new things about White Walkers in House of the Dragon but fans will have to wait to see dragons in the upcoming prequel.

Dragons in House of the Dragon:

Since the show is about Targaryens and their reign, there was a possibility in the beginning that we might get to see some dragons as well. However, as per several dialogues from Game of Thrones, dragons died several hundreds of years ago. So, chances of dragons coming to the show are pretty slim.

That being said, this is the world of Westeros and we might get to see some glimpse of some other animals that were omitted in Game of Thrones.