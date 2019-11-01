Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin recently talked about the much-awaited prequel, House of the Dragon. In his detailed blog, the acclaimed author stated that he would love to write some scripts for House of the Dragon but won't be focusing on that as of now. In the blog, Martin also wrote about what fans should expect from the upcoming HBO's TV show.

Earlier this week, HBO officially cancelled The Long Night (a prequel to Game of Thrones focusing on the Age of Heroes) and greenlit House of the Dragon (a show based on Martin's Fire & Blood book). On Wednesday, George RR Martin took to this blog to talk about all the hype swirling around Game of Thrones prequel series.

In the detailed blog, George RR Martin stated that he is expected to be involved in the prequel series in some capacity just like he did with the first four seasons of Game of Thrones. That being said, he made this abundantly clear that his primary focus is to write and finish the next book in the Game of Thrones book series.

"I expect to be involved in all of this to some extent... and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of Game of Thrones," Martin wrote. "But...let me make this perfectly clear... I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered Winds of Winter. Winter is still coming, and Winds remains my priority, as much as I'd love to write episodes of House."

The last book in the Game of Thrones series, A Dance with Dragons, was released way back in 2011 and ever since then, Martin is struggling with the next book, Winds of Winter. It is likely going to follow the life of Targaryens, Stark, and Lannisters, after the events shown in Game of Thrones season 6. It should be noted that Winds of Winter is not the last book in the series. As per George RR Martin, the last book in the series is going to be A Dream of Spring.

There were previous reports that suggested that Martin's books will differ a lot from HBO's television adaptation. Fans from around the world are still waiting to get their hands on George RR Martin's Winds of Winter.