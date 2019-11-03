HBO has officially canceled Game of Thrones prequel The Long Night starring Naomi Watts. It was one of the first prequels from George RR Martin that received a production budget to shoot the pilot episode. So, when the news of its cancellation surfaced online, it came as a surprise to everyone. Now HBO has finally broken its silence about the choice of not to move forward with the story of Age of Heroes — the prequel that dealt with the Starks and the White Walkers.

In a statement via Deadline, the network has officially confirmed the news of canceling Game of Thrones prequel. HBO has also shown its gratitude to everyone who was involved in this grand project. "After careful consideration, we have decided not to move forward to series with the Untitled Game of Thrones prequel. We thank Jane Goldman, S.J. Clarkson, and the talented cast and crew for all of their hard work and dedication."

The Long Night — A show about House Stark and White Walkers:

Reportedly, the canceled show would have chronicled the transition from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. Several even stated that the show would have shown how all Seven Houses were made in Westeros in the first place and how Children of Forest had to run for their lives and created the Night King by mistake.

As per George RR Martin's previous books, it was Children of Forest who feared the First Men after they came into their lands and destroyed everything. To save their world from First Men, Children of Forest created a White Walker by stabbing a dragon glass into his chest — turning a normal soldier into the Night King.

On papers, this looks a very interesting plot idea as it deals with the origin of Night King. However, sources close to the situation indicated issues with the production budget and even stated reasons of there being some major creative differences between the network and the assigned showrunner, Jane Goldman.

Game of Thrones new prequel series:

As earlier reported, HBO has officially greenlit another of George RR Martin's concept about Westeros. The unreleased House of the Dragon will be adapted from Martin's Fire & Blood and will deal with the House Targaryen and how they lost everything after Robert Baratheon started his grand rebellion. The other major details of Game of Thrones' prequel House of the Dragon are not yet disclosed but fans are hoping to see the very first look somewhere by mid-2020.