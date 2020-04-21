At he beginning of April 2020, the sizzling siren Megan Barton-Hanson revealed that she was all set to launch her own line of sex toys to remove the boredom of women during the lockdown period. She said she would empower them with bedroom pleasures in collaboration with the lingerie line Ann Summers in releasing her own brand of vibrators named 'Megan Loves'.

The brunette bombshell proudly launched her own line of vibrators and took to Instagram showing her range of products. She revealed that her line of sex toys kept her calm, composed and satisfied during the quarantine period. It was about time other women grabbed these and experienced the same pleasures.

She captioned her Instagram handle showcasing the vibrators: ''So what if you can't remember what day of isolation it is or if you can't speak a new language or you haven't lost a dress size thanks to a new fitness regime. Lock-down is tough.''

She added: ''For me it's about finding moments of calm and self-love. That's why my next edition of my @annsummers picks is all about bringing calm into your world. A sensual candle to relax your mind, the dual stimulation rabbit to pleasure your body and a wand which doubles up as the perfect body massager. #annsummers #stayhomestaysexy #ad.''

Simone Powderly, a model and wellness contributor to the Glamour UK magazine, dropped a comment on Megan's post by saying she finds her new range of sexy toys fascinating. ''I only got introduce to massage candles recently I can't believe it! Lol after relaxing bath with the candle then massage in before bed! BLISSSSSS''

Megan Barton-Hanson accused of profiteering

Not everything is all sunshine for Megan as the British beauty was viciously trolled for using a crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic to make money. At first she announced she would launch her own line of sex toys and immediately followed it up by reopening her Only Fans account. She received a barrage of negative comments on her Instagram posts and also on her DMs claiming her only goal was to make as much money as possible during these difficult times.

Upset and hurt with being trolled online, Meghan revealed that all she wants to do is help people during the lockdown and people have taken it the wrong way. She said: "I've had so many people put me down, which is sad considering I've spoken so much about women's empowerment and letting women do what they want with their bodies. The abuse I've had recently for opening up my Only Fans account again has surprised me, but I'm not ashamed of it, so don't try and shame me for it because it is a part of me."