The Fiery Priest 2 Spoilers: Producers Tease Unmatched Bromance Between Kim Sung Kyun, Kim Nam Gil

The Fiery Priest will return with its second sequel on Friday (November 8) at 10:00 pm KST. As the official countdown begins for the season 2 premiere, the producers teased an unmatched bromance between Kim Sung Kyun and Kim Nam Gil. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Goo Dae Young and Kim Hae Il in the upcoming season.

The newly released sneak peek images feature a reunion between Sung Kyun and Nam Gil as Dae Young and Hae Il. Dae Young enters a tteokbokki restaurant and walks towards Hae Il, who is calmly enjoying his meal. Frustrated, Dae Young sits near Hae Il and begins to nag him. Since Hae Il got caught off guard, he froze for a moment. But, soon, he gets into action.

"We know many viewers who loved The Fiery Priest have been waiting to see Kim Nam Gil and Kim Sung Kyun's incredible chemistry as Kim Hae Il and Goo Dae Young once again. From their very first scene together, we could feel the spark—just as expected. Their solid bromance will continue in The Fiery Priest 2. Please look forward to their incredible synergy and an even bigger dose of laughs," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

The second season of this crime action drama series will premiere on SBS TV on Friday (November 8) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Fiery Priest 2 Episode 1:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Nam Gil and Honey Lee recently introduced their characters Hae Il and Park Kyung Sun to the viewers. Nam Gil will continue to deal with anger management issues and struggle to stand for injustice. Meanwhile, Honey Lee said Kyung Sun will earnestly help Hae Il in season 2.

"While she had criminal tendencies in Season 1, she is now earnestly helping Hae Il in Season 2, allowing viewers to see a more just and fiery side of her character," the actress said.