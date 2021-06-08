K-drama fans have officially started counting down the days of the Hospital Playlist season 2 premiere. The tvN medical drama is returning to small screens with a new sequel on June 17. It is bringing back all its lead casts, including Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do. Most of the supporting actors are also reprising their roles in the second season.

In the new sequel, the mini-series will continue to follow the five friends – Lee Ik Jun, Ahn Jeong Won, Kim Jun Wan, Yang Seok Hyeong, and Chae Song Hwa. Through these central characters, the drama will once again narrate the struggles and challenges of people at the Yulje Medical Center. Then, what is the difference between season 1 and season 2? Let's find out from director Shin Won Ho.

Won Ho promised better, deeper, and character-centric stories in the second season. According to him, the drama will follow the same format, and it will narrate similar stories with a difference. Primarily, there are three differences between the first and second season of this tvN medical drama, he added.

Let's check out the three differences between seasons 1 and 2 of Hospital Playlist

Empathizing with the Viewers - In this sequel, the production team made an effort to empathize with the viewers and share real stories with them, Won Ho said. He explained further how the team looked into the normal routine of people and tried to include them in the drama to help the viewers relate with the characters.

Narrating Better, Deeper, and Character Centric Stories – The second season will narrate better, deeper, and character-centric stories with the viewers, the director said. While trying to maintain the same mood, the new sequel will deliver emotionally rich sequences that will focus on the relationships between characters.

Bringing Something New – The mini-series managed to receive high viewership ratings for the first season by maintaining an overall balance in the story. So, the drama will continue to follow the same rhythm while trying to bring something new to the viewers, Won Ho teased. He also asked followers of this medical drama to look forward to some delicate stories in the new sequel.

Meanwhile, cast members Jung Suk and Mi Do also described the second season as an improved version of the first sequel. While Jung Suk teased stronger bonds and intimate scenes between the characters, Mi Do spilled about several fun-filled sequences and relaxing stories.

Hospital Playlist season 2 will premiere on tvN on June 17 at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans can tune in to the broadcasting channel to watch it. They can also stream it with subtitles through various online platforms, including Netflix.

