Hospital Playlist episode 10 revealed some truth about Jang Gyeo Wool's love life, introduced viewers to the new admirer of Yang Seok Hyeong, and featured the depth of Lee Ik Joon's friendship with Chae Song Hwa. In episode 11, the medical drama will probably show Ahn Jeong Won bidding adieu to all. The episode is scheduled to air on tvN Thursday, May 21, at 9 p.m. KST.

The followers of this mini-series were looking forward to meeting the second onscreen couple of the show this week. But Jang Gyeo Wool is still very lonely and the person who used to drop her to the hospital is her younger brother. The only person who knew about it in Yulje Medical Center in Lee Ik Joon and he asked her to keep it a secret.

No romance for Ahn Jeong Won and Jang Gyeo Wool

Cho Jung Seok's character wanted to provoke his friend and force him to confess his feelings for the third-year resident. So, he asked Gyeo Wool to pretend to be in a relationship and try to stay happy in front of other surgeons. She tried her best to make everybody, including Ahn Jeong Won, believe that she is dating someone.

Though Jeong Won was not really to know about the relationship status of Gyeo Wool, he never tried to confess his feelings to the third-year resident. He continued to believe that he is born to become a priest and he should not get affected by earthly things. Even after the numerous efforts of Ik Joon, Jeong Won did not change his decision.

Meet the new admirer of Yang Seok Hyeong

In the meantime, Seok Hyeong was getting ready to celebrate the legal separation of his parents, Jo Young Hye and Yang Tae Yang. He was so happy that he wanted to through a party for his friends the next day. But things took an unexpected turn at the last moment. His father got admitted to the hospital due to some serious health problems and his mother changed her decision.

Young Hye informed her lawyer that she is still not ready for a legal separation with Tae Yang because she still loves him. Seok Hyeong was shocked to hear it and he knew that it was impossible to convince her again for a divorce. He did not know what to do next and he just focused on his work for the next couple of hours.

As he was getting ready to leave the hospital, Chu Min Ha appeared in front of him and she asked him for a lift. Before he could say no, she thanked him and followed him to the parking lot. During the drive, they did not have much to talk to each other. But before getting out of the car, the third-year resident informed the senior surgeon that she likes him a lot. She also told him that she is not expecting a reply from him and she will be ok even if he never answers.

A new beginning for Lee Ik Joon and Chae Song Hwa

Hospital Playlist episode 10 also featured the depth of friendship between Ik Joon and Song Hwa. Unlike Jeong Won, Seok Hyeong, and Kim Jun Wan, Ik Joon always shared a special bond with Song Hwa. He was always there for her in difficult times and she also helped him in babysitting Kim Jun. But they never treated each other differently. So, it was really surprising for the viewers to hear Ik Joon tell Song Hwa that he enjoyed every moment he spent with her alone.

He told her that he considers it as a treat for himself whenever he gets a chance to spend some time with her alone. The series' followers will get to know more about their friendship in the upcoming episode of this tvN medical drama.

Hospital Playlist episode 11 spoilers and live stream details

The penultimate episode of this television drama will air on tvN Thursday, May 21, at 9 p.m. KST and it will focus on the plans of Jeong Won. The promo shows him getting ready to bid adieu to all in the upcoming episode as he can be seen informing Ju Jeon about his plans to leave the hospital by the end of this year.

The short clip also shows Ik Joon getting ready to ask Song Hwa to become his life partner and Jun's mother. It remains to be seen if she will be ready to start a new life with her long time friend.

To know more about the upcoming episode, the series' followers will have to tune into tvN on Thursday, May 21, at 9 p.m. KST. Until then, catch up with the first nine episodes of the medical drama online on the official website of tvN.