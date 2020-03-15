Crime thriller series Nobody Knows and medical drama Hospital Playlist are among the two popular Korean dramas (Kdrama) that premiered in March. Both the shows garnered good viewership ratings with their first few episodes. Two of the reasons could be the popular cast and interesting plots.

The Kdramas primarily connect the lead characters with their past. While Nobody Knows revolves around the life of detective Cha Young Jin who is struggling with her bitter past, Hospital Playlist focuses on a group of doctors who were in the same medical school.

Let's look into the viewership ratings of both the Kdramas:

Nobody Knows: The crime thriller that premiered on SBS on March 2 witnessed a nationwide viewership rating of 6.6 per cent and 6.9 per cent in Seoul for the first part of episode 1. The second part of the first episode saw a 9 per cent nationwide viewership rating and 9.6 per cent in Seoul.

For the second episode, the Kim Seo Hyung starrer mini-series garnered an 8 per cent television rating in Seoul and 7 per cent around the country during the telecast of its first part. The second part saw an 8.8 per cent nationwide rating and 9.6 per cent rating in Seoul.

The crime thriller drama continued to garner an increase in ratings for its third episode also.The first part of episode 3 witnessed a 7 per cent nationwide rating and 7.8 per cent rating in Seoul. For the second part, the mini-series garnered a 10 per cent viewership rating in Seoul and 9.3 per cent nationwide.

Nobody Knows received personal best viewership ratings for its fourth episode with an 8 per cent rating in Seoul and 7.8 per cent nationwide rating for its first part; and, a 10.2 percent rating in Seoul and 9.5 per cent nationwide rating for its second part.

The Kdrama will be back with episode 5 on SBS this Monday, March 16, at 9.40pm KST. Korean drama lovers in the country can watch the show online here.

Hospital Playlist: The medical drama premiered on tvN on March 12 and it saw a 6.3 per cent nationwide viewership rating and a 7 percent rating in Seoul. The show, starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Doin lead roles, is airing one episode a week. Korean drama lovers will have to wait for a couple of weeks to find out if the mini-series will maintain its viewership rating until the end.

The next episode of Hospital Playlist is scheduled to air on tvN this Thursday, March 19 at 10pm KST. People in Korea can watch episode 2 online here.