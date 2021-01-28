A shocking TikTok video shows the final moments of a 16-year-old Georgia girl who was shot inside a hotel room while she was dancing. Kalecia "Pinky" Williams was shot at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Peachtree Street around 12.27am on December 26. However, the video emerged only on recently following which the Williams' family held a protest for justice outside the Regency on Wednesday.

The video shows the shocking moment when Williams was dancing when someone from behind attacks her. Atlanta police said a teenaged boy was arrested in connection to her death but her family said that's not enough demand and further investigations as that could reveal more.

Killed Mercilessly

The video that lasts for just a few seconds shows Williams dancing. All of a sudden someone enters the hotel room from behind and Williams turn to the door looking surprised. The video ends there. It is not known what happens after that but both police and Williams' family believe that she was shot minutes after that.

According to a report in Fox 5, Willaims' mother April Smith said that the video was shot around 12.02 am less than half an hour before the teenager was shot. "What happened after she made that last TikTok video at 12.02 am and she was dead at 12.23am? I need answers," Smith told the outlet.

According to Smith, her daughter had planned a chaperoned holiday party at an Airbnb. But Smith was shocked when she was informed that her daughter's had died came to know that a parent of her daughter's friend had paid for their stay at the Hyatt Regency.

Although the details about the death are still unclear, a woman who was staying at the hotel recently reportedly contacted Williams' family and shared what she witnessed during the incident.

Seeking Answers

Although Atlanta police have arrested a teen boy, Smith said that is not enough as the motive and what led to the murder are not clear and the actual culprit may be still at large. She also wants the mother of the other girl who paid for the stay of her daughter and the other girls arrested.

"She was responsible for getting the hotel room for these minors. Her name was on the hotel room for these minors, so I feel like she should be held accountable for my daughter's death as well," Smith told the outlet.

The woman, Kanautica Starkie, who contacted Williams' family later recalled to Fox 5: "They were shouting what hotel we at what hotel, she was panicking. I seen two guys coming out the elevator with a little girl holding her. One had one leg, one had the other and they were saying she had been shot."

Starkie claims that held the hand of the victim as she waited along with the teen for the first responders to arrive to the scene and even recorded EMTs trying to revive Williams. That, however, further complicates the case with more suspicion rising in the minds of Williams' family.

"The young girl said they moved my daughter's body because of the blood, but when we look at the video from the woman from South Carolina there was no blood, so we want to know the reason why you took her from the floor to the lobby," Ronney Savoy, Williams' stepfather said.

Investigations so far have revealed that Williams was shot following an argument with a young male while they were both in one of the hotel rooms. Police spokesman Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was inside of a room at the Hyatt Regency with a juvenile male companion." However, the victim's family isn't satisfied with the investigation.