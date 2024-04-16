Indian Biker Dies After Nilgai Crossing Highway Pierces His Chest with Horn During Collision

In a tragic accident on the national highway near Ayodhya, a 28-year-old man lost his life after colliding with a Nilgai crossing the road.

According to reports, the biker, identified as Mukesh Pandey, sustained serious injuries in the accident with the animal's horns fatally piercing the man's chest during the collision.

Pandey was on his way to the Inayat Nagar market when the tragic incident occurred near Mithe village. CCTV footage of the collision showed the Nilgai slamming into the biker, hurling him several meters away. Both Mukesh and the Nilgai succumbed to their injuries.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:

Local residents and bystanders promptly rushed the injured biker to the district hospital via ambulance. Despite their efforts, Pandey passed away during treatment.

Following protocol, the Kotwali Nagar police arranged for a post-mortem examination of the body. Villagers revealed that Pandey is survived by his wife and four-year-old daughter.

Last month, three friends were killed while another was injured when their car rammed into a tree after the driver swerved the vehicle to avoid hitting a nilgai near Palwal, Haryana.

A Nilgai, which is the literal Hindi translation for "blue cow," is the largest Asian Antelope and indigenous to the Indian subcontinent. Although an antelope, Hindus accord it the same sacred status as cattle.