Horrific Fish Attack on Mermaid Performer in Chinese Aquarium Leaves Audience in Shock

Disturbing footage has emerged showing a woman, who was performing as a mermaid in an aquarium, being attacked by a large fish that tried to clamp its jaws around her head. The shocking incident occurred at an aquarium in Xishuangbanna, China, where the Russian performer, Masha, was entertaining onlookers in her mermaid role.

Witnesses watched in horror as the fish lunged at Masha, opening its massive jaws wide and attempting to encircle her face. The woman struggled to free herself, but the giant fish's hold was strong. Fortunately, she managed to break free and swim to the surface.

The terrifying moment was captured on video as onlookers screamed in panic. Despite her escape, Masha suffered injuries from the attack, including damage to her goggles and nose clips. Reports suggest that the fish injured her head, neck, and eye during the struggle. She was quickly pulled out of the water and attended to by staff, but it was reported that she had to return to the aquarium for further performances despite her painful neck wound.

Masha, 22, was later offered a small sum of £78 in "moral damages" by her employers at the Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park. However, she was reportedly prohibited from discussing the attack as the park attempted to cover up the incident. The park houses a freshwater aquarium with native species from the Mekong and Yangtze Rivers, along with other rare amphibians. Despite reports of the attack, the exact species of fish responsible has not been identified.

The shocking footage of the attack has raised concerns about the safety of performers working in similar conditions. Mermaid performances, often lucrative, require individuals to swim in large tanks filled with various species, sometimes including large and unpredictable creatures.

This incident follows a similar attack in Brazil last year. In March, 15 people were injured when a school of piranhas attacked them while they bathed in the Tiete River at Por-do-Sol Beach in Pereira Barreto. The victims, who were bitten on their feet, required medical attention, with at least four individuals needing to be transported to the hospital. The sharp-toothed fish attacked during the spawning season, and experts later concluded that illegal fishing practices and discarded food had attracted the piranhas to the area.

In response to the Brazil attacks, authorities have erected warning signs at Por-do-Sol Beach, advising people against swimming in the river due to the piranha risk. Piranhas are known for their powerful jaws, which can exert a bite force 30 times their body weight. This makes them one of the strongest biters among bony fish, with finely serrated teeth designed for tearing through flesh.

The attack in China and the earlier piranha incident serve as stark reminders of the potential dangers posed by large aquatic animals. Both incidents highlight the importance of safety measures for individuals working in or around environments that host such creatures.