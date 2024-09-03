Barron Trump's Terrifying Moment Learning About Assassination Attempt on His Father—'He Ran, Screaming for His Mom!'"

Donald Trump recently opened up about the moment his youngest son, Barron, learned about the assassination attempt on his life on July 13. In an interview with Fox News' Mark Levin, Trump discussed his upcoming book, "Save America," which includes a photograph from the incident and insights into his presidency and future plans.

Trump recounted that 18-year-old Barron was in the middle of a tennis lesson when he heard the news. "Barron was outside having a tennis lesson," Trump said, describing his son as "a good tennis player." He added, "And somebody ran up, 'Barron! Barron! Your father's been shot!'" Trump detailed his son's reaction: "He loves his father, he's a good kid, good student, good athlete – and he ran, 'Mom! What's going on? What's going on?'"

The shooting occurred during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, while Trump was showcasing border crossing statistics. As he spoke, gunfire erupted, and Trump was struck in the right ear. He quickly ducked behind the podium as Secret Service agents rushed to his aid. A rally attendee was killed, and two others were injured before a Secret Service sniper took down the gunman.

Discussing Melania Trump's response, Trump noted, "She couldn't believe it. She was actually watching it live, can you imagine? And then I get up, and I let people know I was okay." He added, "Fight! Fight! Fight!" referring to his defiant gesture of standing up with his fist raised while bleeding, as Secret Service tried to escort him offstage. "But it was a hit, it was a big hit," he said.

Trump had previously shared that Melania watched the rally live and was too shaken to discuss the attack. He told Levin, "When I could talk to people I said, 'So what was your feeling?' and she said she can't even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me."

Reflecting on his survival, Trump called it a "miracle" and credited divine intervention, saying, "From that distance it's supposed to be, like, a sure thing. Like sinking a one-foot put." He also praised his older sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, as "great with the guns," mentioning their disbelief at the missed shot. "And Don called me, he said, 'I can't believe it. From that distance – I can't believe it,'" Trump added.

Trump claimed that his slight head movement at the moment of the shot made the difference, stating, "If I turned around just a little bit less, or a little bit more. If I turned around more or less, it was still the end." He concluded, "It's God. I know people that have become believers in God because of it."

These revelations come as Barron, who graduated from Oxbridge Academy in Florida, prepares to start college in New York this fall, though the specific school has not been disclosed.