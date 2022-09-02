Horny Couple Engaged in Sexual Act at Oakland A's Game Identified? OPD Release Couple's Picture After Video Goes Viral

The Oakland police department has released picture of the couple who were caught having sex in the empty stands of the RingCentral Coliseum during an Oakland A's game in Oakland, California. The couple in the picture is seen walking near the Ring Central Coliseum on 21 August.

Police Investigation On to Identify the Couple

A video of the couple engaging in the sexual act in the middle of the game had surfaced on social media. The video shows the man sitting on the chair in the stands as the woman's head going up and down in his crotch area. The couple had occupied the seats in the top row of the vacant section 334 of the park.

After the graphic pictures and video of the sexual act went viral, the police issued a statement. The Oakland Police Department said that it was not alerted to this incident until after the game and we were advised that A's staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game.

"We have initiated an investigation. However, the parties have not been identified and no one has been cited/arrested at this time. The violation is 647(a) PC. Lewd acts in public," added the police.

OPD Faces Flak on Social Media

The pic shows a spectacles wearing man wearing a black colored long-sleeved T-shirt with The Cure's "A Strange Day", a song from the goth-pop band's 1982 album "Pornography," printed on it. The woman accompanying him is seen with a lot of tattoos on her arms. She is wearing pink pants and a lime green shirt pulled up enough to show some of her innerwear.

"The Oakland Police Department is releasing this photo in hopes the community can help identify these two individuals," Independent quoted OPD. However, the pic generated a series of reactions on the social media.

"Oakland PD Release Photo of Couple Who Were Getting Busy in The Upper Deck of Oakland A's Stadium; The Streets Aren't Snitching Though on The Lovely Couple and Tell the Cops to Go Fight Some Real Crime in the Area," tweeted a user.

"Social media is both useful and dangerous. The Oakland Police done published this couple's picture all over the Internet. The ones that was having sex in the stadium during the baseball game. Close up security footage captures," wrote another.