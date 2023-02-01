Homophobic Man Under Investigation After Viral Video Shows Him Berating Gay Couple in Vancouver, Hurling Racial Slurs

A viral video of a man berating a young gay couple and using homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has prompted a police investigation.

The incident took place late Saturday night at the Burrard SkyTrain Station, where the same belligerent man allegedly chased Jamie Pine and his boyfriend Regg Acervo from the platform onto the street.

The incident appears to have started when Pine and Acervo, who were dressed up for a night of clubbing and wearing light makeup, were sitting in adjacent seats on the SkyTrain.

"This drunk guy was standing, leaning forward and just staring at my boyfriend," Pine said. "He just wouldn't stop looking at him."

The man didn't address them until they stepped off the train at Burrard Station. That's when Pine said he began hurling anti-gay slurs, prompting the couple to run away in six-inch boots.

'That's Not Fâ€”king Normal'

Much of what happened next was recorded and shared on Pine's TikTok and Twitter accounts. The video shows the unidentified man shouting slurs at the couple, tossing a beer can in their direction, and telling them to "get a f***ing hotel room."

Pine maintains his composure through most of the video â€“ a skill developed over years of bullying, he said â€“ and makes a number of attempts to de-escalate the situation.

"This is the person I love," Pine appeals to the stranger. "This is my boyfriend. And we deserve to be able to act normal in public."

"That's not f***ing normal, OK? That's not f***ing normal. Not in my f***ing town," replies the agitated man, who later identifies himself as being from Grande Prairie, Alta.

Watch the video below:

Vancouver Police Says Investigation Underway

The Vancouver Police Department reached out to Pine as well, and confirmed to CTV News that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The Vancouver Pride Society said there has been an increase in hateful rhetoric against the queer community in recent years, and that it's "as vital as ever" to defend their human rights.

"This was a painful video to watch," co-executive Allison Dunne said in a statement. "This is why we march, this is why we risk our lives for each other. There is still so much work to be done, and we all deserve better than this."