Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 13 Recap, Episode 14 Spoilers, and How to Watch

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 13 took the viewers through an emotional roller coaster of events and introduced two new characters. It focussed on the challenges faced by Hong Doo Shik and Yoon Hye Jin as they got closer to each other. They gradually got to know their differences, and it affected them in different ways. The viewers will get to find out more about it in episode 14.

The couple is likely to call it quits in the upcoming episode that will air on tvN Sunday. Since the mini-series is coming to an end next week, the creators might connect some loose ends this week. Like, the person who won the lottery. The chapter will continue to focus on the day-to-day lives of the residents in the seaside village. It might also introduce a new couple.

Before getting into the details of episode 14, here is a quick recap of chapter 13.

Hong Doo Shik's Birthday Party

It was chief Hong's birthday, and all the villagers gathered together to celebrate it. Hye Jin also brought a special gift for her lover and prepared some food for him. After the cake-cutting ceremony, the villagers left the couple alone. They enjoyed some time together, and the dentist had to deal with some surprise visitors.

When Hye Jin's friends visited her dental clinic unexpectedly, she did not know what to do. They were criticizing her for everything until she introduced Doo Shik as her boyfriend. They briefly chatted and made plans to play golf the next day. At the golf club, the part-timer surprised everybody with his golfing talents. But Doo Shik felt a little uncomfortable around them because he had to hide his true self.

The dentist also became skeptical about her relationship with the part-timer. Her friend asked if she could build a relationship with no hopes. At that moment, Hye Jin decided to find out what happened to her lover when he was in Seoul for five years. Although she was expecting him to open up about it, he replied to her with casual answers.

Choi Geum Cheol and Ham Yun Gyeong Welcomes Second Child

The couple had to go through a lot before they met their newborn. They fought before Gyeong went into labor. Cheol was out because of the fight, and the dentist was the only person with her when the young businesswoman's water broke. Hye Jin tried to reach Cheol and asked for help from Doo Shik.

Because of a typhoon, all the roads were blocked, and they could not reach a hospital. The dentist decided to help Hyeon in delivering her child with the knowledge she had. She also took grandmother Kim Gam Ri's help. When Cheol came to know about it, he rushed to the dentist's house and helped his wife in delivering their second child. Gyeon gave birth to a healthy child.

After seeing the newborn, Hye Jin decided to ask Doo Shik about his past again. But her efforts went in vain again. He did not give her a proper answer, and she got furious. She confronted him for keeping secrets and treating her like an outsider. Will they call it quits?

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 14 spoilers

The upcoming episode of the romantic comedy-drama will reveal the details. The promo hints at troubled moments for the couple. It shows Hye Jin furiously confronting her boyfriend and nearly calling it quits. The footage also shows Doo Shik's friends suggested he open up to her. But grandmother Gam Ri tells the part-timer to enjoy every moment in life and live happily.

The chapter might introduce Wang Ji Won and Ji Seong Hyeon as a couple. The viewers' can also look forward to watching Yeo Hwa Jeong and Chang Yeong Guk rekindling their relationship in the upcoming episode. Tune in to tvN at 9 pm KST on October 10 to watch the romantic comedy-drama. All the episodes of this mini-series are also available on the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, can watch the latest episodes of this romantic comedy-drama with subtitles online here.