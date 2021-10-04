Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 12 Recap, Episode 13 Spoilers, and How to Watch

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 12 focussed on the romantic relationship between Hong Doo Shik and Yoon Hye Jin when it aired on Sunday. The chapter also introduced a new character to the viewers who offered a job to the village part-timer. K-drama fans might get to know about this character in the upcoming episode.

Episode 13 will also introduce another new character who could be Doo Shik's friend. Since he is meeting this person in Seoul, it is safe to assume that they know what happened to him during his stay in the city for five years. People in the seaside village have always been curious about Doo Shik's life in Seoul. The mini-series will probably address the mystery in the upcoming chapter.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 12 Recap

The chapter began by featuring various romantic scenes between Doo Shik and Hye Jin. It then showed the dentist preparing a bucket list of things she wanted to do with her boyfriend. The list included several things, like a couple of yoga and date in Seoul. On the weekend, Doo Shik went to the capital city with his girlfriend, and they enjoyed time together.

However, things took an unexpected turn after the part-timer met his old friend in a department store. The person might have reminded him of his painful past. He was not able to focus on their date any longer. Hye Jin has been talking to him about her bucket list, and he was absent-minded. When the dentist realized it, she became anxious. But she did not let him know about it.

When the couple reached home, the dentist started thinking about the reason for Doo Shik's disappointment. She thought it was because of her spending habits and regretted her actions. She thought it might have made him feel inferior. She tried to find out the reason for his disappointment by sending him several messages. But all her efforts went in vain.

At last, she went to his home to talk to him in person. To her surprise, he was busy preparing a special gift for her. They cleared the misunderstanding and enjoyed a romantic date night in the seashore.

Love is in the Air for Pyo Mi Seon and Choi Eun Cheol

The nurse and the police officer officially started dating, and it was one of the happiest moments in Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 12. Mi Seon and Eun Cheol were struggling due to a misunderstanding, and the rotisserie chicken seller helped them clearing it up. They started dating, and the nurse began to look forward to a double date with her close friend.

In this chapter, the mini-series also solved one of the three mysteries of this seaside village -- the real reason for Yeo Hwa Jeong and Chang Yeong Guk's separation. The raw fish restaurant owner decided to let go of her baby daddy after she overheard him telling Oh Chun Jae he is bored with his married life. Now that he knows his mistake, the drama will probably show him rekindling his relationship with the restaurant owner.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 13 Spoilers

The romantic comedy-drama will continue to focus on the relationship between Hye Jin and Doo Shik in the upcoming episode. It will also introduce a new character in this chapter. It is safe to assume that the K-drama is gradually connecting all the loose ends before the finale. The part-timer will probably have to reveal his past to the dentist.

The mini-series will be back with a new episode on tvN Saturday, October 9, at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch it on TV or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. The chapter will be available with subtitles online here.