Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 5 Spoilers and Live Stream Details

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 5 will air on Saturday, September 18, at 9 pm KST, and it will continue to focus on the relationship between Hong Doo Shik and Yoon Hye Jin. The chapter will also feature the various challenges faced by the onscreen couple because of Ji Sung Hyun. His presence is likely to bring in some trouble for both the characters.

Behind the scene photos of the upcoming episode teases a love triangle between Doo Shik, Hye Jin, and Sung Hyun. The images feature the three characters sitting in one place. In the stills, Hye Jin looks at Sung Hyun, and he smiles at her while Doo Shik quietly stares at them. The production team of this romantic comedy-drama also released images of Chang Young Guk and Sung Hyun.

"Starting with Sung Hyun's arrival, a more varied and unique romance story will begin to unfold. I think you can safely look forward to finding out what kind of relationship Hye Jin and Sung Hyun have, as well as [Sung Hyun's] chaotically cute, fun, and comic friendship with Doo Shik", cast member Lee Sang Yi, who portrays Sang Hyun in the drama, teased.

Episode 4 Recap

In the last episode of this mini-series, Hye Jin and Doo Shik were not on good terms. In the chapter, the dentist recollected the moment she kissed the village under the influence of alcohol. The doctor tried to clarify it with him, but he ignored her, saying it is not a big deal. His cold response provoked the dentist, and she started ignoring him. They were not on talking terms until they decided to help Oh Ju Ri during the town festival.

The cafe owner's daughter had injured her ankle. But she wanted to perform at the event and win the prize money. Since she could not perform live onstage, Hye Jin and Doo Shik helped her. After the event, Doo Shik decided to clear the misunderstanding with Hye Jin. But they unexpectedly met Sang Hyun, who was Hye Jin's senior at college. It remains to be seen how their relationship will affect the friendship between Doo Shik and the dentist.

How to Watch Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 5?

The upcoming chapter of this romantic comedy-drama will air on tvN Saturday at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch it on TV or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. The episode will be available with subtitles online here.