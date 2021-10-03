Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 11 Recap, Episode 12 Spoilers, and How to Watch

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 11 aired on tvN Saturday, October 2, at 9 pm KST, and it followed Yoon Hye Jin. The dentist enjoyed the first few days of her romantic relationship with Hong Doo Shik without making it official. Both of them were very careful about keeping it a secret.

In the next chapter, the mini-series will continue to focus on the romance between Hye Jin and Doo Shik. Doo Shik will probably share his secret with the dentist during their date in Seoul. The impact of it on their relationship might be featured in the upcoming episode. The K-drama will be back with a new episode on Sunday at 9 pm KST.

The promo for episode 12 shows Hye Jin and Doo Shik dating publically in the seaside village. The footage also shows the dentist making a bucket list. To grant her wish, Doo Shik plans a trip to Seoul. Things could take an unexpected turn for both the characters while enjoying their date in the capital city.

In the clip, a person is seen enquiring to Doo Shik about his well-being, and Hye Jin becomes curious. The dentist has made it clear that they should not have any secrets between them. Will Doo Shik open up about his five years in Seoul to the dentist. Watch the mini-series on tvN Sunday at 9 pm KST to know more about it.

Meanwhile, here is a quick recap of episode 11 that primarily focussed on the first four days of Hye Jin and Doo Shik's romance.

Yoon Hye Jin-Hong Doo Shik Part Ways

The villagers forced the couple to stay away from each other after a series of incidents. Though the dentist confessed her feelings to Doo Shik, she did not want to make it official for some time. So, they pretended to be just acquaintances in front of the villagers. Hye Jin enjoyed spending time with Doo Shik, but she started physically hurting him whenever she felt the presence of a third person.

After watching the two fighting in public, the villagers decided to make them stay away from each other. They kept following the dentist and her boyfriend to make sure that they did not see one another. It became difficult for the couple to contact each other. In between, the part-timer lost his phone, and it added to their tension.

After four days, Hye Jin received a call from Doo Shik, and he informed her that all the villagers planned a get-together on the next day. He asked her to utilize the opportunity to meet up, and the couple desperately waited for the right time. Towards the end of episode 11, they found out that the villagers were fooling them. They already knew about the relationship.

Ji Seong Hyeon Deals with Love Failure

In the meantime, the television producer had to deal with some challenges as he could not concentrate on his work. He was looking forward to a positive response from Hye Jin, and her reply let him down. It was hard for him to forget his first love, and he fell sick.

The chapter also addressed the relationship between Pyo Mi Seon and Choi Eun Cheol. The police officer visited the dental clinic to meet the nurse. He told her that he needed some time to know her. The viewers can look forward to meeting another couple in the upcoming episode.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 12 Spoilers

The romantic comedy-drama will return with a new episode on October 3, and it will feature some happy moments for Seong Hyeon. Hye Jin and Doo Shik will do their best to help the television producer to stay fit. They will focus on their friendship with him.

The mini-series will also feature some happy moments between the police officer and the nurse in this chapter. Both of them will spend some time together. In short, the K-drama will feature happy moments of Hye Jin and her friends.

How to Watch

The mini-series will air on tvN Sunday, October 3, at 9 pm KST. K-drama fans can stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. The episode will be available with subtitles online here.