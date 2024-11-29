Home Alone: BTS Member J-hope to Guest in MBC Variety Show 

BTS member J-hope will appear as a guest in the MBC hit variety show Home Alone, also known as I Live Alone. The television program focuses on the daily lives of celebrities in a documentary style. It features the stars who live alone and narrate their daily routine.

An MBC representative revealed that BTS Member J-hope will appear as a guest in the hit variety show Home Alone. The industry insider confirmed that filming the episode featuring the K-pop idol has been completed. According to the source, the chapter will air soon. However, the exact broadcast date needs to be determined. So, the representative asked the viewers to stay tuned for details about the upcoming teasers and the official broadcast.

How to Watch?

The entertainment program airs on MBC every Friday at 11:00 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the program on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The documentary-style unscripted reality show with elements of variety shows features the everyday lives of selected Rainbow Club members. The variety show aims to showcase the daily routine of single celebrities in South Korea in and out of their homes. It explains how celebrities who are not in a relationship achieve great popularity through their single lifestyle.

Current Members and Guest List

Home Alone shows the host gathering celebrity guests to form the Rainbow Club. Current members are Kian84, Park Na Rae, Lee Jang Woo, Kim Kwang Kyu, Key, Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Joo Seung, Code Kunst, Cha Seo Won, and Kim Dae Ho. The celebrity guests who appeared in the show include NCT member Doyoung, Ahn Jae Hyun, Park Ji Hyun, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, Twice member Jihyo, Woo Do Hwan, and (G) I-DLE member Jeon So Yeon.