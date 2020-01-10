British bombshell Demi Rose goes clothesless all too often. Yes, after acquiring a fan base of 12 million on her official Instagram account on Friday, the diva shared a photo of herself in which she is seen naked. Demi Rose also known as Demi Rose Mawby, is known to be have been quite bold in the past and yet again the diva stunned her fans with her latest Instagram photo.

Demi's new photo on the social media platform has created a buzz among her fan followers and just like her other pictures, this nude photo of the Goddess-like beauty is worth taking a look. In the photo, Demi is seen flaunting her bare butt while she sits on the swing staring at the camera.

Long hair touches curvy back in sexy snap

While Demi's long hair touches her curvy back making her look sexy, the her gaze undoubtedly gains some sort of unavoidable attention when one lay their eyes on the British model.

Demi Rose had earlier shared similar kind of pictures from her Thailand vacation which took the internet by storm. Fans loaded her Instagram account with complimentary messages while the diva enjoyed all the earthly attention.

The 24-year-old Demi had been a treat to watch and why not her flawless skin and sexy curves have always mesmerised her fans.

Demi posted her nude photo on Instagram and thanked her fans for their support with a caption that read, "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. ✨12 million of you!!! Thank you. I love you."

Moreover, the British beauty shared a photo in a sexy metallic dress on New Years Eve this year sharing her success and showing how grateful she is for her last year's achievements.

Demi on her official Instagram handle wrote, "Wow what a year. It definitely has been the hardest year of my life but the also the best year of my life. I'm proud of myself for getting through the hurdles I've faced and the growth that I've experienced".

The diva further added, "I'm ready to say goodbye to 2019 and I'm SO excited for what's to come in this new year. I wish you all an amazing 2020 filled with lots of blessings and love. Thank you for all your support, always. Love you guys".