Emily Ratajkowski wore a T-shirt that read, "Colleges for all, Medicare for all, Jobs for all, Justice for all" and posted the picture of Instagram. It seems this is a way of letting her nearly 25.1 Million followers on Instagram know she sees Bernie Sanders as the ideal presidential candidate for the upcoming 2020 US elections.

Emily Ratajkowski poses wearing a political T-shirt

Twitter was abuzz with both support and criticism towards the Hollywood actress/model Emily Ratajkowski after she posted an Instagram update of herself wearing a political T-shirt that listed out her expectations in simple and plain words.

Her short-sleeved T-shirt espousing for equality for education, healthcare, job opportunities, and legal justice rubbed some people the wrong way on Twitter based on their negative responses. Emily Ratajkowski can be seen donning fully done makeup, with dark and groomed eyebrows, black eyeliner on her eyes lids and natural coloured lipstick. Add to that black mascara, subtle contouring and blush-- she can be seen posing with her arms resting behind her looking determined to make a positive change.

Netizens impressed with her views

On her Twitter feed, she posted a video of the same shirt with a caption, "Bernie is extremely genuine. He's consistent. He's powerful, not because of who he is as one person, but because of the way he invigorates people and excites them, and brings together this movement," letting everyone know whom she is going to be voting for when the 2020 US elections roll around.

The model who seems to be going through a political awakening of sorts as her previous posts on Instagram has her meeting Documentary Filmmaker and Left-leaning political pundit Michael Moore.

The responses for her new post were swift with upwards of 518,000 people from her millions of followers liking her post within the first two hours of posting the update on Instagram and Twitter. Within the same time frame, the post received comments from 4,400-plus people of her enormous follower's base. Her video supporting Bernie Sanders was posted on his Twitter feed which can be currently viewed.