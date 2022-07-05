Highland Park Shooter Robert Crimo Taken to Burger King After Arrest? Bizarre Theory Surfaces on Social Media

Robert Bobby Crimo, the 22-year old Highland shooter, was arrested for the mass shooting in Illinois during July 4 parade. The amateur rapper, who goes by the name Awake, was arrested following a police chase in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The mass shooting left six dead and several injured. Several videos have emerged on social media showing people running for cover as the gunman fired dozens of shots on the parade route.

Crimo Arrested After Police Pursuit

Videos showing the cops pursuing Crimo, driving a silver Honda Fit emerged on social media. Previously, describing the shooter as a white man with dark hair, the police said that he was armed and dangerous. "This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said adding that a "significant amount of digital evidence" helped investigators lead to the suspect.

Speaking to USA Today, Highland Park police Chief Lou Jogmen said that a Crimo was spotted by a North Chicago police chased briefly near Lake Forest. "The subject was taken into custody without incident following the arrest. "This doesn't necessarily mean this is over but we are certainly encouraged that we have a person of interest," Jogmen said.

The video of the arrest, which has emerged on social media, shows the silver Honda Fit, standing at an intersection as cops repeatedly give instructions to the driver. The driver is then seen coming out of the vehicle with his hands up in the air. Moments later, cops emerge and lay him to the ground and are seen hand cuffing him. The person recording the video is heard asking, "Is it the shooter?" "Ya Ya" replies the other person.

Social Media Reacts to Crimo's 'Incident Free' Arrest

Soon after reports about Crimo's arrest surfaced social media was rattled with reactions of the manner in which the arrest was carried out. References were being made to the recent killing of a black man, Jayland Walker. The graphic footage showed cops firing more than 60 bullets at the 25-year-old DoorDash driver after he fled a traffic stop.

Hashtags including 60 were trending on social media. While mocking the manner in which Crimo, a white man was arrested, many even questioned if he was taken to Burger King following the arrest. "Highland Park shooter Robert "Bobby" Crimo lll, safe and sound. Next stop Burger King," tweeted a user.

"Did the police take Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III to Burger King yet? #JaylandWalker will never get to enjoy a meal with his family and friends ever again," expressed a user.

"Photo Released of Highland Park, Illinois shooting person of interest Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III Will they take him Burger King after gently cuffing him?" opined a user.