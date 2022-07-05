BREAKING: Multiple People Feared Dead after Gunman Opens Fire at 4th of July Parade in Illinois [WATCH]

Multiple people are reportedly feared dead following a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. A video by an apparent witness shows people fleeing the sound of gunfire. It is not known how many have been killed but multiple people have been injured with gunshot wounds.

According to reports, at least 25 rounds have been fired and the suspect is believed to be a male with a large yellow backpack. Police have responded to the mass shooting but the shooter hasn't yet been caught and gunshots can be heard in the area even at the time of writing this report. Illinois Representative Bob Morgan tweeted that there were numerous injuries at the parade while he was there.

Independence Day Horror

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade was the scene of gunfire just 10 minutes after the celebrations began on Monday morning at 10 am, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. The shooting was still "active" as of 11:30 am local time, according to Illinois State Police.

According to witnesses, crowds fled as they heard shooting, while others observed at least five bloodied victims laying on the ground and another person covered in a blanket. One video shows a band parching during the parade with spectators on both sides. Suddenly a barrage of gunshots is fired from somewhere and people start rushing for safety.

The Chicago Sun Times reported that witnesses saw one person covered in a blanket and at least five victims laying in bloody pools on the ground.

Highland Park's local law enforcement agency, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, acknowledged that a shooting had taken place and advised locals to avoid the area. The number of victims was not confirmed by the sheriff's office, though.

Suspect Still at Large

Lake County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it was assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting along the parade route.

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," the agency said.

"The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park."

Locals who had come minutes before to take part in the fun, family-friendly Fourth of July celebrations had to run for cover as the gunman opened fire.

The city of Highland Park posted on its Facebook page that all events scheduled for 4th of July celebrations had been postponed while police responded to an "incident" in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.