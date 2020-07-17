Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took a shot at White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday with a blunt response, calling her a 'Karen'. Lightfoot's comments came moments after McEnany criticized her during a press briefing on the growing gun violence in Chicago.

President Donald Trump too has time and again targeted Chicago for the growing violence, while McEnany particularly has been critical of Lightfoot. This time Lightfoot immediately took to Twitter to respond to McEnany's comments that went viral in minutes. Lightfoot is Chicago's first Black female mayor and is known for her straightforward replies.

A Fitting Reply

Lightfoot didn't mince her words in response to McEnany's comments. "Hey Karen, watch your mouth," she tweeted. Lightfoot's comments came moments after McEnany called her "derelict mayor of Chicago" who should step up and seek federal help to fight gun violence in Chicago. McEnany made the comments during a White House briefing on the growing gun violence in different states across the United States.

She also said that Lightfoot was doing a "very poor job at protecting her streets". However, Lightfoot picked up McEnany's comments after it was pointed out by White House 'Time Magazine' correspondent Brian Bennett, who tweeted: "White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany just called Lori Lightfoot 'the derelict mayor of Chicago' and said she should request federal help to secure the city."

Lightfoot is known for her sharp replies and this time McEnany was at the receiving end. McEnany has often criticized Lightfoot for putting up a poor show as mayor. White House is yet to respond to Lightfoot's comments.

Lightfoot Gets Targeted

Lightfoot, a Democrat, has often been targeted by Trump and his administration for the growing number of murders and the spike in gun violence in Chicago although the fed has itself been facing criticism for not being able to check the growing incidents of crime in the country. Earlier this week, Trump, during a law enforcement discussion, said that Chicago is "worse than Afghanistan" or any war zone the US is in.

Trump had also sent a letter to Lightfoot in June, calling on her to "urge action on the devastating violence in Chicago." Lightfoot, on the other hand, has been appreciated for her sensitive nature and straightforwardness. Even on Thursday, she said that the statues of Christopher Columbus should not be torn down in response to the death of George Floyd as that would mean erasing history.