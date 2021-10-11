HEX: A Timeline on How the Coin Doubled in Price Every 48 Days

HEX, which was launched on December 2, 2019, is up more than +10,000% in the span of less than two years, making early investors reap all the rewards with their returns on investment. The coin has thus turned out to be the best performing asset in the crypto world.

The chart of HEX clearly shows that the coin has doubled in price every 48 days since its launch and knocked out 'zeroes' from its trade regularly. HEX is presently trading at $0.42 after touching its all time high (ATH) of $0.52 on September 6, 2021. HEX so far has doubled in price 13 times since its inception.

January 31, 2020

During the start of 2020 and before the world went under a lockdown due to the spread of Coronavirus, HEX was trading at $0.00011 on January 31, 2020 and was available for purchase at less than a Cent.

March 20, 2020

Despite nations announcing lockdowns, HEX doubled in price approximately 48 days later and reached the $0.00023 mark on March 20, 2020, making it double in price for the first time.

May 8, 2020

HEX hit another 'doubling run' on May 8, 2020 as the coin spiraled upwards to $0.00046 indicating that its bull run is just the beginning and would deliver the desired financial results.

June 26, 2020

Again, approximately 48 days later on June 26, 2020, HEX rose to $0.00092 and saw itself doubling in price for the fourth time in less than six months.

August 14, 2020

HEX not only doubled in price but also knocked out a zero from its trade on August 14, 2020 and turned out to be 'the hen that lays the golden eggs' for investors.

October 2, 2020

HEX reached a new all time high of $0.00367 on October 2, 2020 indicating that there's a possibility it could knock out a zero from its trade by the end of the year.

November 20, 2020

Approximately 48 days later, HEX again doubled in price and reached a new all time high of $0.00734 and flirted around a zero in the hopes of knocking it off. However, HEX started 2020 with 3 'zeroes' and ended the year with having only 2 'zeroes'.

January 8, 2021

In a significant jump yet again. HEX not only doubled in it price by also managed to knock off a zero from its trade as it reached $0.01469 on January 8, 2021, signaling that it could breach the 1 Cent mark much sooner than expected.

February 26, 2021

This could be called as the turning point for HEX as the coin experienced trading in green every day and reached $0.03 in spectacular fashion and dominated all the other coins in the market by staying on top of the charts.

April 16, 2021

This was the tenth time HEX doubled in price on April 16, 2021 and reached the landmark of $0.06, making early investors who held on to their assets heaps of profits.

June 4, 2021

HEX, which already breached the 1 Cent mark, remained extremely bullish and despite the Bitcoin crash in May, zoomed ahead in its prices and chalked out a path of its own by reaching $0.12 on June 4, 2021.

July 23, 2021

HEX again doubled in price despite the crypto market experiencing a drastic bloodbath and reached $0.24 on July 23, 2021, exactly 48 days later from its previous ATH.

September 10, 2021

In its 13th doubling in price, HEX reached $0.48 on September 10, 2021 and briefly touched its all time high of $0.51 on September 19. At the time of publishing HEX was trading at $0.43 and is up +0.1% in the days trade.

The International Business Times was the first to predict HEX's movements and quoted financial analyst Dara Gadzalia, the founder of crypto firm The Bomb Hustle that HEX will cross $0.20 in July, the prediction turned out to be accurate.

Later on, we also quoted Gadzalia's predictions that HEX will cross the $0.40 Cents mark by October, and the coin reached the milestone of 40 Cents on September 6, 2021 itself.

Gadzalia has also predicted that HEX will reach $1 much faster than Dogecoin in the coming months. ''HEX will reach to $1 much before Dogecoin reaches there. Doge has no real use-case, no white paper, there's no sustainability behind it,'' she said.