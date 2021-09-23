Exclusive: HEX will Reach $1 Much Faster than Dogecoin, Predicts Financial Analyst

HEX has seen phenomenal growth since its inception on December 2, 2019 and the coin has spiraled up 552,366% in less than two years. The chart of HEX shows an impressive growth story of doubling its price every 48 days on an average and remains extremely bullish in the crypto market with buying pressure reaching the brim.

Dara Gadziala, the co-founder of stocks, crypto and forex agency The Bomb Hustle spoke exclusively to The International Business Times and predicted that HEX is all set for a bull run to touch the $1 mark and would reach the milestone much quicker than Dogecoin.

''HEX will reach to $1 much before Dogecoin reaches there,'' predicted Gadziala and continued, ''Doge has no real use-case, no white paper, there's no sustainability behind it.''

Gadziala stated that Dogecoin is ''Just a bunch of celebrities trying to hype it up,'' and revealed that ''HEX has the real potential, as it pays people to stake their money and has the functionality and foundation to withstand the whips of the crypto market in the long run.''

''Dogecoin is a meme-coin and HEX isn't a meme. It's an actual crypto bank and it proves itself in the all time highs it reaches often,'' said Gadziala.

The International Business Times was the first to predict in August via financial analyst Dara Gadzalia that HEX would breach the $0.40 mark before October and the prediction turned out to be accurate as the coin crossed the mark on September 6, 2021 and now has reached its all time high of $0.50.

''I think within the next two months we could see a 40 cent Hex Coin. Right now it's almost back to the all time high and if it breaks past $0.18 there is nothing to stop HEX,'' predicted Gadzalia on August 8, 2021 while the coin was trading at $0.12. HEX breached the 40 Cents mark on September 6, in just 29 days after the prediction.

Early investors who poured in their money in HEX have now turned millionaires and are hopeful that coin will reach newer all time highs in the coming months. At the time of publishing HEX was trading at $0.46 and is down +9.8% in the days trade after touching its all time high of 50 Cents.