Apple has big plans for its upcoming flagship smartphone iPhone 12 series. The Cupertino-based company is known for bringing several innovative and significant features with each of its devices. According to new leaks, the iPhone maker is preparing its upcoming flagship series to outperform most of its competitors.

Following the trend of Apple-designed smartphones, the iPhone 12 too is expected to boast a new processor A14 Bionic chipset. Unlike the A13 series processor which is based on 7nm chipset, the upcoming A14 Bionic will reportedly come with a 5nm design and could offer stellar performance to outdo the latest Qualcomm flagship processor SnapDragon 865.

The A14 Bionic chipset has recently been spotted in the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The upcoming processor scored 1658 single-core and 4612 multi-core in the beta 1 version of GeekBench 5 benchmarking suite. By comparison, many Snapdragon SoC powered smartphones scored a single-core test of 930 while having a multi-core score of 3445. Comparing the score, you can quickly figure out the A14 Bionic processor is way more potent than the Snapdragon 865 processor.

The benchmarking score compared the upcoming Apple processor with a few existing devices such as Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 XL and LG G8 ThinQ. As expected, the iPhone 12 processor scored much higher than the rest.

The Geekbench listing has also highlighted that the A14 Bionic chipset will come with Hexa cores with a measured clock speed of 3.1GHz. The A14 Bionic chipset will be designed on TSMC's 5nm technology. Mass production of A14 Bionic will reportedly start in April. This seems quite in line since Apple is supposed to roll out its upcoming flagship smartphone iPhone 12 by September 2020. According to earlier leaks, the iPhone 12 is expected to appear in four display variants. The series could come with an entry-level iPhone having a 5.4-inch display. The rest of the three smartphones will pack 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch display.

Alongside the performance capabilities, Apple is supposed to work on a superior camera, enhanced camera experience and stable battery performance. The company is also rumoured to unveil its affordable iPhone 9 sometime by the first or second quarter of 2020.