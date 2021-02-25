Here is Why The Undertaker is Supporting Dwayne Johnson aka Rock's US Presidential Bid

After Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock expressed his interest to run for the US President post in future, The Undertaker, who bid goodbye to WWE in November 2020, has extended his support to his long-time friend's bid to win the White House. In fact, The Deadman (original name: Mark William Calaway) has said that he would like to see the former WWE champion occupying the highest office in the US.

What The Undertaker Said?

The Deadman, in an interview, said that he would not be surprised if The Rock contests the elections in 2032. "That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he'll do it," the website quotes the Phenom as saying in the interview.

Explaining why he is supporting The Rock, The Undertaker claimed that Dwayne Johnson is charming and witty and uniter which people are looking for at this stage. He added, "I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be 1 eyebrow, and he'd look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit 'em with 'the People's Elbow.' "

The Phenom further said that he would whole-heartedly support if The Rock runs for the US President.

The Undertaker and The Rock have been good friends for years now. They share mutual respect and admiration. Hence, the Taker's support has not come as a surprise to their fans.

The Rock's Statement

Recently, the series on his life titled Young Rock showcased Dwayne Johnson running for the top post in 2032. This left his fans wondering whether the actor-wrestler is seriously hinting about taking a political plunge in the near future.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground." he told USA Today.

I don't know man, there's so many possibilities and if that's what he chooses to do, I'll support wholeheartedly in his efforts to do so