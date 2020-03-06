Shin Sung Rok has decided to quit the cast of upcoming Korean drama Penthouse. The Last Empress actor will not be seen as the male lead of SBS new drama. In February, Shin Sung Rok's agency HB Entertainment made an announcement confirming that the star will play the lead in the drama Penthouse. But today, the agency made another announcement and stated, "Due to scheduling conflicts, Shin Sung Rok will not be able to join the drama."

According to the information available now, Shin Sung Rok's schedules did not match with the shooting of Penthouse and that is why the actor decided to step down. The female lead has not been finalized for the drama. Currently, the production house is said to be holding talks with SES's Eugene, Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Bong Tae Gyu, Shin Eun Kyung, and Oh Man Seok.

Plot of 'Penthouse'

The plot of Penthouse revolves around a woman whose aim is to move to a luxury penthouse in Gangnam. But, does she turn out to a monster or will love change her is the crux of the drama. It is the story of a woman who struggles with life and juggles to fulfil her desires, motherhood, and job, to enter and survive in high society.

The Penthouse is expected to be aired in October. But there might be a delay as the lead characters have not been finalized yet. The final list of the cast apart from lead characters has also not been confirmed. The crew was supposed to be finalised by the beginning of 2020 and start shooting immediately.

Recently in February, it was reported that Shin Sung Rok along with Lee Seung Gi and Yang Se Hyung joined the show 'All The Butlers.' The Penthouse would have been Shin Sung Rok's second venture with writer Kim Soon Ok and producing director (PD) Joo Dong Min, who had worked together for The Last Empress. Kim Seo Yeon, Oh Man Seok, Kang Tae Oh, Bong Tae Gyu are also said to have joined the series.