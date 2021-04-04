Here is Why BTS V Has Not Acted in Dramas after Hwarang, Do You Know His Fees Per Episode?

One of the most popular and sough after KPop singers BTS V aka Taehyung, is still remembered for his performance in the drama Hwarang. The drama aired in 2016 and V has not been cast in any other dramas so far. Let us dig into why we are not seeing the KPop singer in dramas anymore.

Koreaboo reported that many drama companies have approached the singer to act in their project. But the singer has not said yes to them because of financial negotiation. After playing the role of Suk Han Sung in the historical K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, the singer's payment is said to be out of reach for drama production companies.

The Monetary Issue

It has been five years since V's debut as an actor and currently it is said that he demands $177,000 per episode [200 million KRW]. This is supposed to be his appearance fee apart from conveyance, expenses of his staff etc. Thus it is said that the singer cannot be afforded.

It is not known exactly how much V was paid for the drama Hwarang. However, the producer had said that he cast V despite of not having any previous experience in acting because of his bright and innocent nature, that suited Suk Han Sung's character perfectly.

The drama not only earned him money and fame but also friends. Park Seo Joon who played the lead role in the drama along with Park Hyun Sik, Choi Woo Sik singer Peakboy and V went on to for a group called Woonga Squad and continue to be best friends even to this day.

V did sing a song [Sweet Night] for Park Seo Joon for his drama Itaewon Class in 2020. However, production companies have not been able to cast him yet in any dramas. Actually, top actors Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Ji Chang Wook, So Ji Sub are being paid under $ 100,000 per episode.

Kim Soo Hyun Vs BTS V

Kim Soo Hyun has become an exception as the star became the highest paid Korean actor after he was paid $165,000 per episode for his latest drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. Reports claim that the actor will receive a payment of $441,000 per episode for the drama That Night, a remake of English drama Criminal Justice. But his agency Gold Medalist said that they cannot confirm the news regarding actor's payment yet. It can be noted that Kim Soo Hyun is always approached for the lead role and has earned this after his experience in the industry for 15 years.

When compared to Kim Soo Hyun, V is a rookie actor and debuted only five years ago. But V has an international recognition and is one of the top singers of South Korea. He is currently not concentrating on his career as an actor. Thus, unless the production company is ready to pay a huge amount for V's appearance, it is unlikely to see the Hwarang actor in a drama in the near future.